👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Orange launches 5G in Botswana

CRYPTO MARKET Bitcoin $16,832 + 2.99% Ether $1,247 + 1.88% BNB $275 + 0.19% FTX Token $1.83 + 44.17% Binance Coin $1.00 0% Name of the coin Price of the coin 24-hour percentage change Source: CoinMarketCap * Data as of 22:45 PM WAT, November 15, 2022.



PALMPAY OBTAINS COMPLIANCE IN DATA PROTECTION IN NIGERIA Fintech PalmPay has obtained compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in data protection. This means that the fintech firm, which has 10 million users and a mobile money agent network of 200,000 in Nigeria and Ghana, has been found to meet information security requirements. The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) gave this seal of approval, which reflects its assessment of the fintech’s data security and data protection strategy. However, this news comes three weeks after a viral Twitter post accused PalmPay of being a hub for scammers. According to the post, a scammer used the legal name of her friend, who had emigrated, to open a PalmPay account and solicit funds from their friends in Nigeria. Hundreds of Nigerians commented on the post, saying that they had had similar experiences. This viral accusation came weeks after PalmPay launched the Wallet Safe Workshop, where the fintech used both online and offline channels to publicise and expose examples of social media and telecom fraud, as well as how to recognise fraudulent behaviour.



SEND BY FLUTTERWAVE Don’t just send money, send money fast. Send and receive money directly to mobile wallets, bank accounts, Barter or through cash pickup with $end. Visit send.flutterwave.com and do it now! This is partner content.

SAFARICOM TO INTRODUCE PHONE NUMBERS FOR KIDS IN KENYA Last Friday, the telco announced that it would soon release phone numbers for children in Kenya (Kenyans under 18). These special SIM cards will give the kids access to connected financial services like an upcoming product called M-PESA Go, which will allow minors to buy goods, pay bills, and even buy airtime and data. Child-proofing M-PESA The special SIM cards will have features protecting juniors from accessing adult services such as betting. The kids will have their own numbers, but under the accounts of their parents, who will also be able to monitor the network activities of their kids. This parental control will continue until the child turns 18. The SIM card will then be automatically converted to an independent adult account once they reach the age of 18.



MODUS LAUNCHES ITS $75 MILLION AFRICA-FOCUSED FUND Image Source: TechMoran Modus, a US-based VC firm with a focus on the MENA region, has expanded into Africa with its new $75 million fund dubbed Modus Africa. The fund will focus on businesses that leverage AI and blockchain technology to create sustainable solutions. Led by general partners, Vianney Mathonnet and Andre Jr Ayotte, Modus Africa will nurture the growth and development of Africa’s early-stage impact-driven businesses. A pro-web3 fund Modus Africa’s focus on blockchain puts them in the category of funds powering Web3 startups. Funds of this nature are becoming more popular on the continent, perhaps sparked by Africa’s strong blockchain adoption rate. Within the next four years, Africa could unlock over 200 million new blockchain users, thanks to its booming youthful demography and tech-savviness. According to TechMoran, Modus Africa will source, invest, and support startups that are leapfrogging ahead by merging traditional Web2 businesses with Web3 technologies. The trinity of solutions According to Modus, its focus on AI and blockchain-powered startups will yield three core solutions which are: yielding high profits, impacting and delivering sustainable development, and accelerating the African Fourth Industrial Revolution. The fund—which will close in Q1 2023—will invest in 45 startups at the seed stage plus a follow-on investment allocation.



SELL MORE WITH PAYSTACK Increase your online sales with a Paystack Storefront – a free, beautiful seller page that helps you bring creative ideas to life. 👉🏾 Learn more at paystack.com/storefront. This is partner content.

ORANGE LAUNCHES 5G IN BOTSWANA Orange Botswana has become the first Orange affiliate in Africa to launch 5G commercially. The 5G network will cover 30% of the population in the capital Gaborone and second city Francistown. The 5G network, which, according to Orange, will enable new health, education and security services will also be used to launch other services including connected vehicles, connected cities, real-time gaming, smart homes, and learning through VR and augmented reality. Orange Botswana has also partnered with MRI Botswana to use the 5G network capabilities to create a “Connected Ambulance” telemedicine project that will allow doctors to guide paramedics through life-saving procedures on their way to hospitals. Speaking on the launch, Orange Botswana CEO Nene Maiga said, “At Orange Botswana, we are excited to be bringing in a new technology that will allow economic players to discover new possibilities enabled by 5G, and the way it could positively transform their daily activities. 5G connectivity is an incredible opportunity for businesses and the government, who are eager to take their operations to the next level. It is going to change how customers experience connectivity.” Orange Botswana also introduced new 5G fixed broadband services and mobile data bundles for residential customers and small and medium enterprises. The fixed offers will be available from 15Mbps for prepaid and 20Mbps for postpaid with a monthly rental from P699.00. The Orange CEO, Jerome Henique, stated that the Botswana launch of a 5G commercial network is a gateway to launching in other countries in Africa.



EVENT: Z! FEST 2022 has been a lot. From crypto crashes to inflation, and even regulation scares, our heart rates and hairs have been up all year. Our junior sister publication, Zikoko, wants to bring that all down to the dance floor with the second edition of its festival, Z! Fest. Z! Fest’s Class of ‘22 offers techies the chance to break away from their screens in a party designed for stress relief. If you like food, drinks, loud music, and the sheer threat of meeting new cool people, then Z! Fest is the place to be. Register now to join Ayra Starr and other artistes at Z! Fest.

IN OTHER NEWS FROM TECHCABAL Kenya is set to reduce its 4.5 million loan defaulters with its Credit Repair Framework.