Ghanaian citizens can use their passport booklets to visit any country on the globe. However, some destination countries may require a passport holder to get a visa to access their country. Here, we’ll explain how to apply for a Ghana passport online.

Also, you’ll learn the costs of the application and how to legally fast-track your Ghanaian passport issuance process. This feature is a new development compared to passports like the Nigerian passport, which you can apply for online but doesn’t have a legal accelerated processing category.

Types of Ghana passports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Ghana is responsible for issuing passports to Ghanaians to certify citizenship. And, by law, they issue three forms of passports. These include Contemporary, Service, or Diplomatic passport booklets.

Contemporary passports

This passport type is the regular one issued to citizens and qualified non-citizens. It’s valid for ten years from the date of issuance.

Service passports

This passport is available to government officials travelling on official tasks or business.

Diplomatic passports

You’ll need to be a Ghanaian diplomat overseas to apply for this passport type. In addition to accredited diplomats, their qualified dependents can also be issued this passport.

How to apply for a Ghana passport online as a first-timer

The details required to apply for a Ghanaian passport online include the following:

Certified copy of birth record (Proof of Ghanaian citizenship)

Identification documents such as a driver’s licence or a national identification card

Profession verification (An introduction letter from the applicant’s employer, if the applicant is actively working; or a work ID card that bears the applicant’s name, the name of the organisation they work for, and their position. A valid student ID would do if the candidate is currently enrolled in school. Unemployed people and people operating in the informal economy (traders, cobblers etc.) are exempted from providing proof of employment. Applicants with a registered business must provide certificates of incorporation

Now here are the online steps in the application process for a Ghana passport:

Open the Ghana.gov website

You’ll see Passport Office

Then, hit the “Apply” button

Then click the “OK” button

Click on “Sign Up” at the top right corner of your screen

Enter your details as required

After entering all of the necessary information, select “Continue”

When registering, you’ll be asked for a phone number to which the system will send a One-Time Password (OTP)

Input the OTP and click “Continue”

You will then be sent directly to the Passport Application Payment and Verification Platform.

Ghanaian passport processing speed and costs

When you apply for your Ghana passport online, there are two levels to how fast you can get it. They include Standard and Expedited routes.

The first one will usually take longer while the latter is an accelerated processing category. Also, the passport pages are either 32 or 48 in number.

See the prices in the image below as culled from the Ghana passport application website.

Please note that these prices are subject to change at the discretion of the Ghanaian government. Therefore, you can always refer to their website for current costs.

That’s it about how to apply for a Ghana passport online.

