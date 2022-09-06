Image Source: Embassy of Nigeria Madrid

A common question among several Nigerian citizens in recent times is how to get a Nigerian international passport online. You need the document if you want to travel out of the country for business, leisure, study or relocation. In 2018 alone, the Nigerian Federal Government made up to 39 billion naira from international passport applications.

Applying for the Nigerian International passport has become simpler as the bulk of registrations can now be done online. Continue reading for application guidance.

Things to know before applying for the Nigerian international passport

The Nigerian passport allows you to travel to some countries without a visa. To visit some other countries, you may need a visa from the host country.

It is usually classified by pages (32 and 64) and by type (standard and official). The 32-paged passport is typically provided to citizens who do not travel abroad frequently. On the other hand, you can apply for a passport with 64 pages if your employment/business requires you to make multiple international business trips per year.

You can also apply for a 64-paged passport as a leisure traveller. This will eliminate the hassle of renewing your passport frequently.

There are two types of e-passports provided by the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS): the “Standard” and the “Official.” Each one is designated for a specific type of travel.

Standard e-passports (with a green cover) are available to all Nigerian citizens. Meanwhile, Official e-passports (with a blue cover) are only issued to Nigerian diplomats and government officials.

The popular mode of application for a Nigerian passport used to be physical submission at the offices of the NIS. However, it’s now possible to start your Nigerian passport processing online. In fact, if you’re a Nigerian citizen living outside of Nigeria, you can simply apply to get your Nigerian passport online instead of going to a Nigerian consulate.

Cost of an international passport application in Nigeria

Note that you will have to pay for your Nigerian passport online and in advance. Payment can be made in Nigerian naira or U.S. dollars.

The cost of obtaining a Nigerian international passport varies based on the applicant’s age and passport booklet preference.e.

On the passport guidelines page of their website, NIS lists the 2022 fees for a brand new international passport for Nigerian citizens as follows:

Below are the NIS-revealed official prices for variations of a Nigerian passport:

32 pages passport booklet

Minor (0 to 17 years old) – 8,750

Adult (18 to 59 years old) -N 15,000

Senior (60 and above) – N 8,750

64 pages passport booklet

Minor (0 to 17 years old) – N20,000

Adult (18 to 59 years old) – N20,000

Senior (60 and above) – N20,000

This pricelist is subject to review by the NIS at any time. Therefore, kindly keep tabs on their website.

Application requirements to get a Nigerian international passport online

You must provide specific documentation with your passport application. Please note that these files will be required whether you’re applying offline or online. They are as follows:

Standard passport requirements

Proof of identity from your local government.

Proof of age or birth certificate.

A pair of passport-sized colour photos taken within the last two months.

A formal oath taken by a guarantor in the presence of a commissioner of oaths, Magistrate, or High Court Judge

Underage students must have a signed letter of permission from their parents.

Legal proof of marriage, if relevant.

A police report, if your passport was lost or stolen.

Official passport requirements

You need a letter of introduction from the relevant State Government, Federal Government Ministry/Organisation.

Legal proof of marriage, if relevant.

A police report, if your passport was lost or stolen.

A copy of your appointment letter or letter of promotion from your last or latest employer.

Steps to apply online for a Nigerian international passport

After completing your online application for a Nigerian passport, you must pick up a physical copy of your passport from the passport office in your area. Please follow the procedure outlined below to apply for a passport in Nigeria.

To access the Nigerian Immigration Services online, click here. It is the only recognised platform for

Pick your passport type: Simply select “Standard e-Passport” OR “Official e-Passport,” and then “Start Application.”

Pick a nation where the processing will take place: This is where you will collect your passport book.

Fill out the application: After checking the box that says “I ACCEPT FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN THIS FORM,” hit the “PRINT” button to print the application.

Documentation upload: You can now upload scanned versions of your necessary paperwork. Stated documents should be scanned and uploaded as PDF files.

Proceed to the online payment page: Pick your desired currency by clicking the “Pay in Naira” or “Pay in Dollars” button. After you’ve finished paying, hit the submit button.

Identification number: Your application will be assigned a unique identifier and a reference number. Once you’ve made a payment and gotten a “Validation Number,” you can verify it on the NIS website.

Guarantor form: Get a notarised copy of the Guarantor’s form after printing it. Then to upload it/continue, please enter your passport application ID and reference number and click submit.

Biometrics and image capturing: After submitting your online application, you must visit the immigration office designated for you to have your pictures and biometrics taken.

How long does it take to get a Nigerian international passport after an online application?

A new passport online application typically takes roughly 48 hours to process after collecting your biometric data. You should apply well in advance because the process can take up to a month in rare situations. We advise you to apply at least two months before you need to depart Nigeria.

