How to accept or reject 2024 admission without JAMB SIM card

JAMB has earlier made it clear that you can only accept or reject admission in 2024 using the USSD codes 55019 or 66019 from your JAMB registered phone number. But misplacing your SIM card or having it damaged can hinder you from remotely managing your admissions in the 2024 exercise. In light of this, recent provisions by JAMB offer solutions for individuals facing this issue just as you can now check your UTME result by printing your original 2024 JAMB results slip. Here’s how to proceed to accept or reject your 2024 admission without your SIM:

Visit JAMB approved centers

https://www.jamb.gov.ng/1. Locate a JAMB recognised center: Identify a JAMB-approved centre or an accredited CBT centre. These centres can assist you in the process.

2. Carry necessary Identification: Ensure you bring valid identification documents, such as your JAMB registration slip and a valid ID card.

3. Request assistance: Inform the centre’s personnel that you need to accept or reject your admission.

Accept JAMB admission 2024: Steps to follow

To accept JAMB admission 2024 without a SIM card, follow these steps:

Visit the centres: Centres can be busy, so early visits help avoid long queues.

Provide your JAMB details: Give your JAMB registration number and other required information to the personnel.

Confirm your admission status: The personnel will check your admission status and proceed to accept JAMB admission 2024 on your behalf.

Receive confirmation: Ensure you get a printed confirmation of the action taken.

Reject JAMB admission 2024

If you wish to reject JAMB admission 2024 without your SIM card, these steps are essential:

Inform the personnel: Clearly state that you intend to reject the offer.

Verify your details: Provide necessary details, including your registration number and ID.

Confirm rejection: The centre’s personnel will handle the rejection process for you.

Get documentation: Obtain a printed document confirming the rejection.

Important conisiderations

Check center availability: Not all centres may offer this service daily. Confirm availability before visiting.

: Some centres might charge a fee for the service. Have some cash ready. Keep records: Maintain all documents provided by the centre for future reference.

To manage your admission status without a SIM card, visiting an accredited JAMB centre is the only way out. Ensure you follow these steps diligently to accept JAMB admission 2024 or reject it as needed.

