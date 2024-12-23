SASSA 2025 appeal process and new payment dates

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has recently published its payment schedule for the first month of the 2025 financial year, ensuring beneficiaries are informed of when to expect their grants. Here, we also detail how to apply for a SASSA appeal in 2025.

For January 2025, payments are scheduled as follows:

Older Persons’ Grants: 3 January 2025

3 January 2025 Disability Grants: 6 January 2025

6 January 2025 Children’s Grants: 7 January 2025

SASSA emphasises that recipients don’t need to withdraw their payments on the dates they are paid. Their funds will remain available in the accounts till they need them. As such, all forms of panic should be avoided.

Steps to apply for a SASSA appeal in 2025

Beneficiaries who have their SASSA grant applications declined in 2025 can file an appeal through the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant appeals system. Follow these steps to ensure a successful application:

Visit the online appeals portal

Navigate to the SASSA SRD Appeals website at https://srd.dsd.gov.za. Log in with your ID number and contact details

Ensure the information matches what you provided during your initial application. Select the grant in question

Choose the grant type for which you were declined, such as the R350 grant. Submit your appeal reason

Provide a clear explanation supported by any relevant documents. Monitor your appeal status

Regularly check the status online for updates. Appeals must be submitted within 90 days of receiving a rejection notice.

Key considerations

Ensure your personal information is up to date, particularly your banking details.

Double-check all documents before submission to prevent delays.

Appeals may take up to 90 days for a resolution, so early filing is recommended.

SASSA remains committed to providing reliable and timely services to its beneficiaries, ensuring their social and economic stability. For further enquiries, contact SASSA via their toll-free helpline at 0800 60 10 11.

Share this article