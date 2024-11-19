Top 6 Infinix phones to buy in 2024/2025

Infinix continues to bridge the gap between affordable yet high-performing smartphones, offering an impressive selection of devices for various needs. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a budget-conscious buyer, or a camera lover, there’s a model that fits your preferences. Here’s a look at the best Infinix phones in 2024, catering to a wide range of users.

1. Infinix Zero Flip

The Infinix Zero Flip is a standout device for users seeking premium fearures in a stylish, compact form. This foldable smartphone boasts a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and impressive 1400-nit brightness, ensuring vivid visuals. Powered by the MTK D8020 chipset and 8GB RAM, it handles multitasking smoothly. With 512GB storage, it provides ample space for apps and media. The 50MP dual rear camera and 4K vlog capabilities make it ideal for content creators. This phone also features 70W fast charging to quickly top up its 4720mAh battery, offering convenience and power in a foldable design.

Price range in Naira: Around ₦1,065,000.

2. Infinix Hot 30

For those who want a solid phone without breaking the bank, the Infinix Hot 30 offers remarkable value. With a 90Hz refresh rate on its display and a decent chipset, it handles daily tasks with ease. The 5,000mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance, and it doesn’t compromise on design. The Hot 30 is one of the best Infinix phones 2024 for budget-conscious users who still want a smooth, dependable experience.

Price in Naira: Around ₦125,000

3. Infinix Smart 8

Infinix knows how to cater to the entry-level market, and the Smart 8 is a testament to that. With a 6.6-inch display and 5000mAh battery, this model is designed to keep you connected all day without straining your wallet. It offers reliable performance for basic tasks like social media and web browsing, making it one of the best Infinix phones 2024 for users looking for no-frills, budget-friendly options.

Price in Naira: Around ₦134,000

4. Infinix Zero 30

With its 120Hz AMOLED display and 108MP camera, the Infinix Zero 30 is an absolute gem in the mid-range category. It balances powerful performance with affordability, offering a smooth, immersive viewing experience and impressive photo quality. This phone is a prime contender for users who desire flagship features at a mid-range price. The Zero 30 is one of the best Infinix phones 2024 for those who want value without compromise.

Price in Naira: Around ₦135,000

5. Infinix Note 40 Pro

The NOTE 40 Pro offers a premium experience with its 6.78-inch 3D-Curved AMOLED display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM (expandable to 24GB with virtual RAM) and 256GB storage, ensuring smooth performance. The phone boasts a 108MP main camera with OIS, a 32MP front camera, and supports 2K video recording. For audio, it has dual speakers enhanced by JBL. The 5000mAh battery supports 70W fast charging and 20W wireless MagCharge, ensuring quick recharges. Additional features include in-display fingerprint, Gorilla Glass protection, IP54 splash resistance, NFC, dual SIM, and XOS 14 OS. Available in Vintage Green and Titan Gold, it is priced competitively for the high-end features it offers.

Price in Naira: Around ₦370,000

6. Infinix HOT 50 Pro+

‘The Infinix HOT 50 PRO+ is the latest Infnix a pocket-sized powerhouse, thin as a wafer at 6.8mm and light as a feather at 162g – almost enough to forget it’s there. The 6.78-inch AMOLED display hits 120Hz with a retina-searing 1300-nit peak brightness, perfect for scrolling, doom or otherwise. Inside, it’s all business with a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, 8GB RAM (expandable by another 8GB for those who insist on more) and up to 256GB of storage, plus microSD support if you fancy hoarding photos or podcasts.

For photography, it sports a 50MP main camera and a 13MP selfie lens, along with AI-fuelled modes from Super Night to AR tricks. Battery life is sorted with a 5000mAh capacity, complemented by a 33W fast charge and even reverse charging for tech friends in need. And because it’s 2024, you get dual JBL speakers, NFC, in-display fingerprint, and Gorilla Glass for good measure, all neatly wrapped in IP54 splash resistance. Available in Sleek Black, Titanium Grey, and Dreamy Purple, this phone packs a serious punch without putting a dent in your wallet.

Price in Naira: Around ₦235,000

Final thoughts on top 6 Infinix phones to buy in 2024/2025

Infinix continues to lead the way in providing powerful smartphones that cater to various needs. From the flagship Zero to the affordable Smart series, each model brings something unique to the table. If you’re in the market for a new device in 2024/2025, these six Infinix phones offer the best balance of performance, design, and price.

