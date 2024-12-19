New SASSA jobs in South Africa for 2025

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced an exciting external vacancy in its Western Cape region. This is an opportunity for qualified individuals searching for jobs in South Africa ahead of 2025, and with a desire to join the SA public service.

Job details

Position : Practitioner: Disability Management Unit

: Practitioner: Disability Management Unit Location : Regional Office, Cape Town

: Regional Office, Cape Town Salary : R376,413 – R443,403 per annum (exclusive of benefits)

: R376,413 – R443,403 per annum (exclusive of benefits) Reference Number : SAS/PRAC/DMU/DEC2024

: SAS/PRAC/DMU/DEC2024 Closing Date: 20 December 2024

Minimum requirements

To be considered for this role, applicants must meet the following:

A three-year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) recognised by SAQA in a relevant field.

2–3 years’ experience in the field.

Computer literacy.

Added advantage:

A valid driver’s licence.

Customer service experience.

Key responsibilities

The successful candidate will handle a range of responsibilities in the Disability Management Unit, including:

Coordinating medical appeals and assessments in the region.

Managing communication between stakeholders and local offices.

Monitoring compliance with Social Grants Disability Management standards.

Assisting with statistical reporting and the management of disability-related projects.

Ensuring adherence to relevant legislation, including the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Application process for this SASSA job in South Africa for 2025

Here’s how to apply for this particular one of the SASSA jobs in South Africa for 2025:

Email applications only:

Submit your CV and completed Z83 form via email to lnksapplications@sassa.gov.za. Include the Reference Number and Position Title in the subject line. Document submission: Applications must include a single attachment combining the CV, qualifications, ID, and driver’s licence (if applicable).

No separate or hand-delivered applications will be accepted. Compliance:

Failure to adhere to the guidelines will result in disqualification.

Key notes

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted within three months of the closing date.

SASSA is committed to Employment Equity and encourages persons with disabilities to apply.

Why apply for SASSA jobs in South Africa for 2025?

This role offers a platform to contribute meaningfully to social development while working in a dynamic organisation. For queries, contact John Links at 021 – 469 0268.

Share this article