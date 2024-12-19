January SASSA payment 2025: Dates and key details

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has officially announced the dates for the January SASSA payment 2025. Beneficiaries of various grants are advised to take note of the payment schedule and plan accordingly. Below is a breakdown of the key dates and important information regarding the disbursement process.

Payment dates for January 2025

Older Person’s Grants – Friday, 3 January 2025

The first disbursement for the January SASSA payment 2025 begins with the Older Person’s grants. This category includes all senior citizens receiving pensions as well as any supplementary grants linked to these accounts. The allocation is specifically scheduled to prioritise the elderly, ensuring they receive financial support early in the month. Recipients are encouraged to avoid overcrowding at pay points as funds will remain in their accounts until withdrawn.

Disability Grants – Monday, 6 January 2025

Disability grants are scheduled for payment starting Monday, 6 January 2025. These grants are critical for individuals living with disabilities who rely on this financial assistance for healthcare, living expenses, and other needs. Beneficiaries linked to disability grants, such as caregivers, will also receive their payments from this date. SASSA urges recipients to use ATMs or retail stores to access their funds conveniently.

Children’s Grants – Tuesday, 7 January 2025

The final category in the January SASSA payment 2025 schedule covers children’s grants. Payments will begin on Tuesday, 7 January 2025, ensuring that parents and guardians receive financial support for the care and well-being of children. This grant plays a vital role in assisting families with education, nutrition, and other essentials. As always, beneficiaries are reminded to plan withdrawals wisely and avoid unnecessary rushes.

General Reminder

SASSA reiterates that there is no urgency to withdraw funds on the first day of payment. Once deposited, the money remains safe and accessible in the account until it is needed. This policy reduces overcrowding at pay points and ensures a smoother process for all recipients.

By adhering to this structured schedule, the January SASSA payment 2025 aims to deliver timely and efficient support to all beneficiaries, reinforcing its commitment to social welfare in South Africa.

Accessibility and Support

For further assistance or queries regarding the January SASSA payment 2025, beneficiaries can contact SASSA’s toll-free line at 0800 60 10 11. Additionally, up-to-date information can be accessed through the SASSA website (www.sassa.gov.za) or their official social media channels or verified media outlets like TechCabal.

