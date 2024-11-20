SASSA December payment dates & more for 2024

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced its December 2024 payment dates and schedule for social grants. Beneficiaries, including older persons, those with disabilities, and children, can expect their December grants on scheduled dates, ensuring timely support during the festive season.

December 2024 payment dates for all SASSA classes

For the SASSA payment in December 2024, specific dates have been set for each grant category:

Older Persons’ Grants: Payments for older persons will commence on Tuesday, 3 December 2024. This includes grants for the elderly and any linked grants for beneficiaries. Disability Grants: Recipients of disability grants will receive their funds starting on Wednesday, 4 December 2024. Children’s Grants: Payments for children’s grants, covering child support and care dependency, will be made on Thursday, 5 December 2024.

These set dates for the SASSA payment December 2024 allow beneficiaries to plan accordingly, particularly with the holiday season approaching.

Importance of the December SASSA payment

The December SASSA payment plays a crucial role in supporting vulnerable groups during a period when expenses often increase. It ensures that beneficiaries have access to funds for essential needs, providing stability and security at the year’s end.

Points to remember for December payments

Timing: Each grant has a designated payment day, so beneficiaries should follow the schedule to avoid long waits or crowded collection points.

Collection options: Beneficiaries can collect funds from their chosen bank accounts, ATMs, or designated retailers. For those collecting in person, it's advisable to visit payment points early in the day.

Contact information: For any queries related to the SASSA payment December 2024, beneficiaries can call SASSA's toll-free number, 0800 60 10 11, or visit the official website at www.sassa.gov.za.

With the SASSA December payments in place, recipients can prepare to collect their grants smoothly. SASSA remains committed to providing efficient service, ensuring every beneficiary receives their due support promptly.

