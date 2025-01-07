As the new year begins, Nigerians are setting their sights on new personal goals, career milestones, and—of course—upgrading their tech. Despite the economic instability and fluctuating purchasing power, many are dreaming of tech gadgets that would elevate their work and personal lives.

We asked Nigerians from various sectors to share which tech gadgets top their wishlist for 2025—if money were no object. Here’s a glimpse into what’s driving their aspirations:

Jesimiel Williams, 23 – Creative Director

“Currently, my MacBook sounds like a helicopter when I run heavy design software, so it’s definitely time for an upgrade,” says Jesimiel, who’s eyeing the 2024 MacBook Pro. With more demanding design projects ahead, he’s also looking to add a new iPad for sketching, a high-quality microphone for faster video ad edits, and a sleek HP monitor to boost his multitasking game. “I need to juggle tasks effortlessly across multiple screens,” he adds.

Peace*, 29 – Content and Product Reviewer

For Peace, a DSLR camera is at the top of her list to enhance her video production quality, paired with a Lavier Mic for crystal-clear audio. “It’ll save me a lot of editing time,” she says. But perhaps the most pressing item on her wishlist is an ergonomic chair. “I sit at my desk all day, and when I stand up, it feels like I’m carrying bricks on my legs,” she admits.

Amarachi Ndukwe, 25 – Content Marketer

Amarachi is all about upgrading her content creation tools.

“I’ve been wanting a good phone for a while now. This year, I’m being more intentional about building my personal brand,” she shares. She’s torn between a Samsung or an iPhone but also has her eye on a high-quality microphone for better voiceovers and a phone gimbal to capture smooth, professional videos. “This will take my content to the next level.”

Deborah Omotara, 24 — Tech Freelancer

For Deborah, an Apple MacBook Pro (M3 Pro/Max) is a non-negotiable upgrade to tackle her video editing, graphic design, and coding projects.

“The MacBook Pro would handle heavy-duty tasks and improve my workflow significantly,” she explains. She’s also keen on the DJI Osmo Pocket Camera for on-the-go content creation, a Zhiyun Molus X60 RGB light for high-quality livestreams, and a Flexispot Standing Desk for better posture during long work sessions.

Ayo*, 29 — Marketer

Ayo is torn between the Pixel 9 and Samsung S24 Ultra, each offering stellar camera and display features. “The Pixel has a cleaner Android experience, but the S24 Ultra has exceptional display quality,” he says. Also on his wishlist: the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which he plans to use for data analysis, and premium noise-cancelling headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Bose 700s for top-tier audio quality.

Steven Thompson, 26 —- Full Stack Developer

Steven’s wishlist centers around efficiency.

“A 2TB external hard disk would make a world of difference for storing my Flutter package applications,” he says. To streamline his workflow, he’s also eyeing a dual monitor stand and, most importantly, Starlink for faster, more reliable internet speeds—critical for downloading large SDKs and uploading code.

Success Adekunle, 23 —- Growth Marketer

For Success, technology isn’t just about gadgets—it’s about enhancing productivity. “I’d love a personal AI assistant, like a customised Alexa, that can learn my habits and help me manage my day-to-day life,” she shares.

She’s also eyeing a smart mug to track her hydration and an ergonomic wireless keyboard to reduce strain from long typing sessions. “Plus, I love the squishy keys and vibrant colors of those keyboards,” she adds.

Solomon 25 — Freelance Designer

Solomon is all about power and performance. “The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 checks all the boxes for me—it’s got 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 40 series graphics card,” he explains. A Dell G2724D Gaming Monitor is also on his wishlist, offering impressive resolution to enhance his design work. To complete the package, he’s hoping for an adjustable desk and an ergonomic high-back chair to ensure comfort during long hours of design work.

Dayo* 24 —- UX Designer

Dayo’s tech cravings are simple yet functional. “I’m upgrading to the Google Pixel for more storage and to experience the features everyone’s talking about,” he says. He’s also eyeing an Instacam for capturing unique shots of places he can send as postcards to friends.

Jane* 31 — Copywriter

For Jane, it’s all about portability and convenience. “My current AirPods have given up, and I miss being able to listen to music or watch videos without disturbing anyone,” she shares. A smaller, smarter laptop to carry around with ease is also high on her list.

Adejumobi 25 — Creative Writer

At the top of Adejumobi’s wishlist is the iPhone 13 in purple with 256GB of storage. “I love the slant camera design, and purple is my favorite color,” she says. The MacBook Pro 2023 is also catching her eye, particularly for its portability, power, and sleek design. “It’s beautiful and so powerful—it’s hard not to fall for it.”

What This Says About 2025

Despite the tough economic landscape, Nigerians, especially young professionals, are eager to integrate cutting-edge technology into their lives.

Whether they’re coding, creating content, or simply improving their workspaces, these tech gadgets reflect their desire for efficiency, creativity, and growth. While many of these dream tech items may remain out of reach for now, they’re a testament to the forward-thinking and ambition that will shape Nigeria’s tech landscape in 2025.

Share this article