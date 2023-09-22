New SASSA SRD contact channels for quick help

Accessing support from the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) through the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) program is essential for many individuals and families in need. SASSA has established multiple channels to provide assistance efficiently and effectively. In this article, we will explore the different ways you can contact SRD SASSA for help.

1. Contact Center

One of the most direct methods to reach SRD SASSA is by calling their contact centre. They have dedicated hotlines where you can speak to a customer service representative who can guide you through the application process, answer questions, and provide assistance tailored to your needs. Reach them via:

080060 10 11

011 241 8320

015 291 7509

051 410 8339

2. Online portal/Email

SRD SASSA has an online portal that allows applicants to apply for relief electronically. This portal is user-friendly and can be accessed from a computer or mobile device. It provides points to submit complaints and more.

You can also email them via GrantsEnquiriesGP@sassa.gov.za

3. Local SASSA offices

If you prefer face-to-face assistance, you can visit your local SASSA office. They have trained staff who can help you with your SRD application or address any issues you may be facing. These offices include:

South African Social Security Agency headquarters Physical location: SASSA House, 501 Prodinsa Building along Cnr Steve Biko and Pretorius Streets, Pretoria. Read more.

359 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa Read more:

Nafcoc Supplying Centre, 20 Buitenkant St, Soshanguve, Pretoria, 0152, South Africa

4. Government websites

The South African government websites, such as the official SASSA website, are valuable sources of information. You can find updates, guidelines, and frequently asked questions related to the SRD program.

5. Find SASSA SRD on social media

SASSA has a social media presence on platforms like X. Following their official accounts can keep you informed about news, application deadlines, and any changes in the SRD program. You can find them on X @OfficialSASSA.

Final thoughts New SASSA SRD contact channels for help

SRD SASSA offers a range of channels to contact them for assistance, catering to different preferences and needs. Whether you choose to call their contact centre, use the online portal, or visit local offices, it’s important to stay informed about the latest updates and guidelines to access the support you need through the SRD program.

Share this article