JAMB original 2024 UTME result slip now available

Candidates who participated in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now access and print their original JAMB result slip. These slips, pivotal for admission processes into tertiary institutions across Nigeria, are now available for printing as per the latest directive from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Secure and official documentation

The original JAMB result slip 2024 is an essential document that includes the candidate’s photograph and incorporates advanced security features. This ensures the authenticity and integrity of the document, making it a reliable record of the candidate’s performance in the UTME.

Printing guidelines and approved centres

Effective from Monday, July 22, 2024, candidates can print their original JAMB result slip 2024 exclusively from approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres. It is vital to note that printing from cybercafes or other internet-enabled platforms is not a way forward. This precautionary measure aims to safeguard against potential security breaches and ensure the accuracy of the printed document.

Avoiding fraudulent activities

Candidates are to adhere strictly to approved channels for printing their original JAMB result slip 2024. This precaution is to prevent falling victim to fraudulent schemes, such as attempts to inflate scores. The physical copy obtained from accredited centres serves as a secure and verifiable record of the candidate’s actual UTME results.

Guidance from JAMB original 2024 UTME result slips printing

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the Public Communications Officer (PCA) at JAMB, emphasised the importance of obtaining the original JAMB result slips 2024 through authorised means. This process not only guarantees the authenticity of the document but also reinforces the transparency of the examination outcome.

Final thoughts on JAMB original 2024 UTME result slips now available

As candidates proceed to print their original JAMB result slips 2024, it is imperative to follow JAMB instructions. By doing so, candidates can secure documentation and representation of their UTME results.

Share this article