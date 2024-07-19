2024 JAMB result slip printing to begin soon

During the policy meeting on 18 July 2024, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed the minimum admissible marks for Nigerian tertiary institutions and hinted the imminence of printing the JAMB original result slip 2024. This may especially come as placating news for candidates who have not been able to access their 2024 JAMB results due to lost or damaged SIMs or other issues.

Implicit indication of results slip imminent availability

In his address, the JAMB registrar implicitly disclosed that candidates may soon be able to print their JAMB original result slip 2024 via the JAMB portal. Currently, candidates can only check their UTME results through SMS, but this upcoming update will allow them to access and print their detailed result slips online. According to the registrar, this document is a requirement for the 2024 admission processes in all higher education institutions across Nigeria. So since tertiary institutions will demand the original result slip during screening and verification exercises, it is highly likely JAMB will make it accessible soon.

Potential steps to obtain the JAMB original result slip 2024

Candidates must visit the official JAMB website to start the printing process once it becomes available. By logging into their profiles using their registration details, they can navigate to the section designated for the result slip. The printing process requires a nominal fee, which candidates can pay via multiple online payment platforms integrated into the JAMB portal.

Importance of the original result slip

The JAMB original result slip 2024 contains not only candidates’ scores but also detailed information such as their examination number, centre, and subject combinations. Admission officers use this comprehensive information to verify the authenticity of the results presented by applicants. Therefore, candidates must promptly report any discrepancies or errors in the result slip to JAMB for correction.

Final thoughts on 2024 JAMB result slip printing new updates

Printing the JAMB original result for 2024 is an essential step for candidates aspiring to gain admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions. The new updates provided during the policy meeting underscore the importance of this document in the admission process. Candidates must follow the outlined procedures meticulously to meet the institutions’ requirements.

