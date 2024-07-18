JAMB official cutoff marks for all institutions 2024/2025

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the official cutoff marks for the 2024/2025 academic year. Following the stakeholder meeting on the 18th of July, 2024, these benchmarks were established to guide admissions into tertiary institutions across Nigeria. These include colleges of education, polytechnics, and universities.

JAMB 2024 cutoff marks for all Universities

Universities have a higher threshold, with the JAMB cutoff mark 2024 set at 140. This standard is uniform across federal, state, and private universities. The aim is to ensure that candidates possess the requisite academic readiness for the rigours of university education.

JAMB 2024 cutoff marks for all Polytechnics

Polytechnics will adhere to a JAMB cutoff mark 2024 of 100. This benchmark is intended to align with the practical and technical training focus of these institutions. Candidates seeking admission into polytechnic programmes must meet or exceed this score to be considered eligible for entry.

JAMB 2024 cutoff marks for all Colleges of Education

For colleges of education, the JAMB cutoff mark 2024 has been set at 100. This threshold applies to all colleges, ensuring a standard level for candidates aspiring to teacher training institutions. This measure aims to streamline admissions processes and maintain a consistent academic standard.

Addressing misconceptions about JAMB cutoff marks

Several misconceptions exist regarding JAMB cutoff marks. It is essential to clarify these misunderstandings to help candidates better understand the admission process.

Misconception 1: The cutoff mark guarantees admission

One common misconception is that meeting the JAMB cutoff mark 2024 guarantees admission. While achieving the cutoff mark is necessary, it does not automatically secure a spot in an institution. Admission is highly competitive and other criteria, such as post-UTME scores, O’Level results, and course quotas, also play significant roles in determining eligibility.

Misconception 2: The cutoff mark is uniform across all courses

Another misunderstanding is that the JAMB cutoff mark 2024 is the same for all courses within a particular institution. In reality, while the overall institutional cutoff may be set, specific courses, especially those in high demand like Medicine, Law, and Engineering, often require higher scores. Institutions may set additional benchmarks for such competitive courses to ensure only the most qualified candidates are admitted.

Misconception 3: Institutions cannot set higher cutoff marks

It is also wrongly believed that institutions cannot set their own higher cutoff marks above the JAMB benchmark. While JAMB sets the minimum threshold, individual institutions have the discretion to establish higher marks based on their specific admission policies and the competitiveness of their programmes. This practice ensures that institutions maintain high academic standards and admit students who are best suited for their engaging programmes.

Final thoughts on JAMB official cutoff marks for all institutions 2024/2025

The JAMB cutoff mark for 2024 signifies a unified approach to admissions, reflecting the input and agreement of key stakeholders in the Nigerian education sector.

Share this article