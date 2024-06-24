JAMB announces 2024 cutoff mark release date and more

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is gearing up for its policy meeting on admissions, scheduled for July 18th, 2024. This session will set the stage for determining the JAMB cutoff mark 2024, which plays a vital role in the admission process for tertiary institutions across Nigeria. If you missed JAMB’s bulletin last week, please see the summary of very important points here.

Supplementary UTME and compliance issues

Recently, JAMB conducted a supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on June 21st and 22nd, 2024. This was important due to significant non-compliance issues observed at certain exam centres, affecting 28,835 candidates. Such measures are part of JAMB’s efforts to maintain standards and fairness in the examination process.

Direct Entry (DE) registeration and verification

For candidates applying through Direct Entry (DE) for the 2023/2024 academic session, JAMB has issued stringent guidelines. Only registrations at JAMB-designated offices (PRCs) are valid, and this is to ensure proper monitoring. Concerns regarding discrepancies in qualifications have led to 1,957 candidates being disclaimed by institutions and examination bodies. This is following a verification exercise by the Nigeria Postsecondary Education Data System (NIPEDS).

Certificate verification advisory

In preparation for the 2024 DE registration, JAMB has advised A-level certificate-awarding institutions to verify candidates’ qualifications rigorously. Institutions are mandated to upload applicants’ credentials during registration and verify them through the JAMB portal. Failure to comply may result in candidates being ineligible for admission consideration.

Clarification on UTME scores and JAMB admissions cutoff mark for 2024

It is essential for candidates to understand that UTME scores may be a significant factor in the admission process. But they do not guarantee placement into tertiary institutions. JAMB has reiterated that there is no uniform UTME score (cut-off) applicable to all universities, polytechnics, or colleges of education nationwide. Admission decisions are multifaceted and consider various factors beyond just UTME performance.

Final thoughts on JAMB cutoff mark 2024

As the education sector prepares for the 2024 admissions cycle, the determination of the JAMB cutoff mark 2024 during the upcoming policy meeting will be important. Candidates are advised to await official announcements post-meeting, as individual institutions will subsequently publish their specific cutoff marks and admission guidelines.

