JAMB latest news on rescheduling, DE, and results 2024

In the latest JAMB news for 2024, significant updates don't only include a supplementary UTME. There are also vital advisory for Direct Entry registration, and ongoing investigations into admission fraud at Imo State University.

1. JAMB exam updates

One of the latest JAMB news is that a supplementary UTME has been scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2024, for specific categories of candidates. These candidates include CAILS-KWASU candidates, those with results under investigation, and candidates with fingerprint verification issues during the last exams. More specifically:

322 candidates were reclassified to the examination misconduct category due to suspected impersonation.

Candidates were advised to print their supplementary Examination Notification Slips from Tuesday, June 4, 2024, to confirm their examination centres for the rescheduled examination.

The rescheduled examination will be held in 18 centres across Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo, and Kwara States.

2. Direct Entry (DE) registration and verification

Regarding the latest news on DE registration, JAMB issued an advisory on the alignment of data for the 2024 DE registration and verification of candidates’ data. For emphasis,

The Nigeria Integrated Post-Secondary Education Data System (NIPEDS) was established to verify all A-level certificates used in the DE application before admission is considered.

Candidates are required to present their credentials for DE registration at JAMB PRCs/State Offices, and the verification process involves checking the alignment of name, qualification, subject, and grades with the NIPEDS databank.

Also, conversion for DE is yet to commence. The process will be officially communicated once it begins.

3. Latest news on JAMB results and investigations 2024

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and JAMB are investigating Imo State University (IMSU) over alleged admission racketeering involving fake admission letters traced to the university. More specifically:

Nearly 10 university employees, including those in the admission office, were arrested by ICPC in connection with the alleged admission racketeering at IMSU.

These updates provide insights into the ongoing activities, examinations, verifications, and investigations related to JAMB candidates and results.

Final thoughts on JAMB latest news on rescheduling, DE, and results 2024

These updates provide essential information on the latest developments in JAMB exams, Direct Entry registration, and ongoing investigations. Candidates and stakeholders are advised to stay informed to ensure compliance with the latest procedures and regulations.

