Nigerian schools conducting only online screening in 2024

Several Nigerian schools have adopted online screening methods for their admissions in recent years and 2024 may not be any different for them. admissions. This process enables prospective students to undergo screening without physically attending the institution. Below is a comprehensive list of major Nigerian universities, polytechnics and the likes that offer only online screening processes.

Nigerian schools conducting online screening 2024

1. Ambrose Alli University (AAU)

2. Edo State University (EDSU)

3. Osun State University (UNIOSUN)

4. Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti (FPA)

5. Ladoke Akintola University orlf Technology (LAUTECH)

6. Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

7. Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH)

8. Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY)

9. Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro (FPI)

10. Lagos State University (LASU)

11. Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH)

12. Lagos State University of Education (LASUED)

13. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

14. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU)

15. Ekiti State University (EKSU)

16. Kwara State University (KWASU)*

17. Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA)

18. Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE)

19. University of Jos (UNIJOS)

20. Federal University, Lafia (FULAFIA)

21. Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED)

22. Gombe State University (GSU)

23. Bayero University Kano (BUK)

.

24. University of Abuja (UNIABUJA)

25. Federal University, Dutse (FUD)

26. Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)

27. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU)

28. Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)

29. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU ZARIA)

30. Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH)

31. Ebonyi State University (EBSU)

32. Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH)

33. Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH).

34. Federal University, Kashere (FUKASHERE)

35. Taraba State University (TASU).

36. Yobe State University (YSU)

37. Nasarawa State University (NSUK)

38. Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUSOK)

39. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU)

40. Federal University, Gashua (FUGASHUA)

41. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)

42. Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU)

43. Kaduna State University (KASU)

44. Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU)

45. Unicross (Formerly Cross River University of Technology)

Final thoughts

The adoption of online admission system means these universities will likely use a combination of points derived from O’level in addition to the points calculated from UTME scores conversion. Schools who conduct Post UTME are likely not to use such system, instead they primarily use their Post UTME exams as determinants for admission.

Nevertheless, the online system means all candidates have equal opportunity to participate regardless of geographical barriers. Also, it minimises expenses associated with travelling and accommodation for physical screenings, such that candidates only need to visit the institution when they can confirm their admission.

Share this article