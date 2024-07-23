How to print your original 2024 JAMB results slip

Getting the original 2024 JAMB results print slip requires visiting specific centres. Unlike previous years, students cannot print these slips remotely or at any cybercafe. The service is exclusively available at JAMB CBT centres and accredited locations, costing 2000 naira. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

Printing at an accredited centre

1. Go to a JAMB approved centre: Locate a nearby JAMB CBT centre or an accredited centre. Only these places can assist you in printing your JAMB original results 2024.

2. Bring necessary documents: Ensure you have your JAMB registration slip and a valid identification document.

3. Request the service: Approach the personnel and place your request.

Pay the required fee to print JAMB original results

Prepare payment: The service to get the 2024 JAMB original results costs ₦2000 fee naira. Have the exact amount ready.

Make the payment: Pay the fee directly at the centre. Some centres might accept cash, while others could prefer bank transfers or POS payments.

Complete the process

Provide your details : Give your JAMB registration number and any other required information to the personnel.

: Give your JAMB registration number and any other required information to the personnel. Verify information : Ensure the details entered are accurate before proceeding.

: Ensure the details entered are accurate before proceeding. Receive your results slip: Once processed, the centre will carry out the results printing for you. These slips are not just any kind of slips; they contain electronically verifiable data.

Important points to note

Check for errors: Immediately verify your printed result slip for any discrepancies. Address any issues with the centre personnel.

Final thoughts on how to print your JAMB original results 2024 slips

The printed JAMB original results 2024 slips hold electronically verifiable data crucial for tertiary institutions. This data ensures the authenticity of your results, helping institutions verify them efficiently and accurately.

Printing your original 2024 JAMB result slip demands adherence to specific steps at designated locations. Ensure you follow the outlined procedure to print JAMB original results 2024 properly. This approach ensures you receive an accurate and legitimate result slip essential for your academic pursuits.

