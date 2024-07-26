New steps to apply for the 2024 UI Post UTME

As we reported recently, The University of Ibadan (UI) has officially announced the commencement of the Post UTME and Direct Entry screening for the 2024/2025 academic session. Prospective candidates aiming to secure admission into UI should follow the steps outlined below to successfully apply for the screening.

1. Eligibility criteria for 2024 UI Post UTME

Before beginning the application process, ensure you meet the eligibility requirements:

Candidates must have chosen the University of Ibadan as their first choice in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and scored at least 200 in the examinations.

For Direct Entry, candidates should have a minimum of five O’level credit passes in relevant subjects and must have applied through JAMB.

2. Create an account

Visit the University of Ibadan admission portal. The portal will be open from Monday, 29th July 2024 at 12 pm to Saturday, 31st August 2024. Create a new account by providing a valid email address and creating a password. Make sure to use an active email address as further communication will be sent there.

3. Login and complete registration

Log in to your account using the credentials created. Complete the registration form by providing personal details, academic qualifications, and uploading required documents such as O’level results and JAMB result slips.

4. Payment of screening fee

Proceed to pay the non-refundable screening fee of 2000 and the portal access fee of 3000. The payment can be made online through the portal using a debit card and bank transfer. Ensure to print out the payment receipt as proof of transaction.

5. Upload documents

After successful payment, upload scanned copies of your documents, including:

UTME result slip

O’level result

– Birth certificate

Local Government Area Certificate

Ensure that the documents are clear and legible to avoid disqualification.

6. Print acknowledgement slip

Once the documents are uploaded, print the acknowledgment slip. This slip will serve as proof of your successful registration and should be kept safely as it will be required during the screening process.

7. Prepare for the exam

The Post UTME Centre Based Test will commence on Monday, 16th September 2024. Candidates are advised to prepare adequately for the examination. Familiarize yourself with the test format and practice past questions.

Final thoughts

Regularly check the admission portal and your email for updates on your specific screening date and venue. Ensure to arrive at the venue early on the day of the exam with all required documents and identification.

That’s it about the application process for the University of Ibadan’s 2024 Post UTME and Direct Entry screening.

