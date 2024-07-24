JAMB new information on part time ND/HND for NYSC 2024

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) held a space via the JAMB official handle on X (Twitter) on the 23rd of July 2024. During the space, JAMB released important information regarding the mobilisation of part time ND/HND students for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). This announcement has significant implications for part time ND/HND candidates hoping for NYSC mobilisation 2024 and beyond.

Key announcements on part time ND/HND for NYSC 2024

1. Clarification on NYSC eligibility

JAMB now makes it clear that the NYSC programme is not a design for part time students. Dr Fabian, JAMB’s Public Communications Advisor made submissions pertaining to this issue. He stated that part time programmes are for individuals who possibly miss chances for full-time education and are now active in their careers or businesses.

2. Purpose of part time programmes

According to Dr Fabian, part time programmes cater to those seeking formal education later in life. However, many candidates have begun opting for these programmes with the intention of receiving full-time benefits, which contradicts their original purpose.

Regularisation and mobilisation of part time ND/HND for NYSC 2024

JAMB regulirisation: JAMB regularises the admissions of part time students to have their educational pursuits verified in their database. This regularisation does not imply eligibility for NYSC mobilisation.

No NYSC mobilisation for part time students: Despite regularising admissions, JAMB made it clear that part time ND/HND NYSC mobilisation 2024 is not a JAMB function. The regularisation serves solely for record-keeping and verification purposes.

Addressing past mobilisations

Past mobilisation instances: There have been instances where part time students somehow got mobilised for NYSC. Dr Fabian emphasised that these cases were illegal and outside JAMB’s mandate.

Future considerations: JAMB acknowledged the ongoing discussions and protests from part time students regarding their NYSC eligibility. Dr Fabian indicated that the issue will be reviewed, and a possible law could be enacted to officially include part time ND/HND students in NYSC mobilisation going forward.

Summary notes on JAMB new information on part time ND/HND for NYSC 2024

Verification purpose: JAMB’s regularisation of part time students is for verification only and does not guarantee NYSC mobilisation.

Potential legal changes: Discussions are underway to potentially allow part time ND\HND students to be eligible for NYSC.

JAMB’s recent announcements provide clarity on the issue of part time NYSC mobilisation 2024. Students must understand the current limitations and await any legal changes that may affect their eligibility for NYSC.

Share this article