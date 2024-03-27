The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program is a mandatory one-year service for all Nigerian graduates of tertiary institutions within the eligible age bracket and in the right physiological and psychological conditions. This guide helps all prospective corps members with the online NYSC registration 2024 processes, ensuring a smooth transition into this vital chapter.

Before NYSC Registration 2024

Before diving into the NYSC registration 2024 process, ensure you have the following in order:

Functional Email and Phone Number: NYSC will use these for communication, so ensure they are active and accessible.

Valid means of Identification: This is mandatory for all applicants. Your NIN, International passport or voter's card should suffice.

Academic Credentials: Originals and photocopies of your final year ID card, statement of results (B.Sc. or HND) endorsed by an authorized officer, and any additional certificates required for your field of study (applicable to medical students, etc.).

First things to note before you start the registration process for NYSC 2024

Here are some things to note before you get into the processes for the 2024 NYSC mobilisation:

1. Check the NYSC mobilization timetable

The NYSC publishes their official timetable on their website. This timetable outlines the entire mobilization process for each service year batch. Here’s the link to access the latest timetable: http://www.nysc.gov.ng/mobtable.html

2. Review NYSC registration requirements

Familiarize yourself with the specific requirements for NYSC registration 2024. The NYSC website has a dedicated section outlining all the necessary documents and procedures: http://www.nysc.gov.ng/mobreq.html

Pre-registration checks for NYSC

Let’s walk through the NYSC pre-registration checks for 2024.

1. Senate list verification (locally trained graduates)

This step is crucial. Ensure your details are uploaded correctly on the NYSC portal. Only graduates whose names appear on the Senate/Academic Board Approved Result lists submitted by their institutions will be able to register. Verify your information on the NYSC verification portal using your matriculation number.

2. Get a functional email address

If you don’t already have one, create a functional email address for registration purposes.

During NYSC Registration 2024

Here are the steps for registering for the NYSC 2024:

1. Create an Account

Head to the NYSC registration portal https://portal.nysc.org.ng/ and create an account using your functional email address.

2. Activate Your Account

Check your email for the activation link and click on it to activate your newly created account.

3. Fill Out Your Details & Capture Biometrics

Proceed to fill out your details on the portal. This includes capturing your biometrics. Important Note: Biometric capturing cannot be done by proxy. You may need to visit a public registration centre if you do not have the apparatus to carry out the biometrics. Also the following will be required of you:

You’ll need to provide basic details like your name, date of birth, email address, phone number, state of origin, local government area (LGA), and institution attended.

You’ll then enter your Matriculation Number to allow the portal to verify your degree with your institution during NYSC registration 2024. Ensure your name appears on the Senate/Academic Board Approved Result list submitted by your school.

Upload a clear, passport-sized photograph with a clean, off-white background.

4. NYSC State Selection

You’ll be required to choose your preferred state of service for the NYSC program. You may want to consider factors like proximity to family, job opportunities, and climate when making your selection. Be aware that your request might be subject to approval based on national needs.

5. Payment

Make the registration fee payment using the Remita platform integrated into the portal. The cost of NYSC registration is typically around ₦2,786.24. Other transactional charges may apply during payment. Follow the instructions carefully to ensure successful payment during NYSC registration 2024.

Final steps

Preview your registration form to ensure all details are accurate and:

Agree to the registration terms and conditions.

Upload your scanned signature or use a digital signature scanner to sign electronically.

Click submit and keep your login details safe for future use.

Next steps after registration

1. Online Verification: After completing all steps and submitting your application for online verification during NYSC registration 2024, NYSC will review your details and documents

2. Call-up Letter: Once your NYSC registration 2024 is verified, you’ll be able to download your NYSC Call-up Letter from the portal at the appropriate time when you are mobilized. This letter will contain your state of deployment, camp location reporting date, and other important details.

More important details on NYSC registration 2024

Additional information you may want to know includes the following:

Concessional Posting: During NYSC registration 2024, you can apply for concessional posting based on marital or health grounds. The NYSC website provides detailed information on the required documents for each type of concessional posting.

Part-Time Graduates: Register on the NYSC portal during the designated registration period. This will allow you to access and print your Exclusion Letter through your dashboard.

After NYSC Registration

The NYSC portal offers various self-service options for registered prospective corps members. These include:

Printing call-up, exclusion, and relocation letters (after approval).

Applying for leave approvals.

Procedures for Corrections (if required)

The NYSC portal allows corrections for various details after registration. Here’s a summary of the procedures for some common corrections:

Name Spelling Mistakes/Rearrangement: Login to your dashboard and follow the on-screen instructions for applying for a name correction.

Important Note: NYSC does not approve name additions or removals. If this is necessary, contact your institution to officially request the change from NYSC.

Other Correction Options

The NYSC portal also allows you to request corrections for:

Date of Birth

Course of Study

Class of Degree

Qualification (approval strictly by your Institution’s Student Affairs Officer)

Procedures for these corrections typically involve logging into your dashboard and following the specific instructions for each request.

Registration of foreign graduates NYSC 2024

The registration process for foreign-trained Nigerian graduates differs slightly. You’ll need to upload additional documents like travel documents and confirmation of results from the examination body or institution. Refer to the NYSC website for specific requirements for foreign graduates.

Final thoughts

Ensure you register within the designated window for NYSC registration 2024 (e.g., March 25 to 31, 2024, for Stream II of Batch ‘A’). Late applications may result in your delayed mobilisation. Also, before submitting your application, carefully review all your details to ensure accuracy. Do not forget to refer to the frequently asked questions regarding NYSC and answers to clarify anything you may want to know.

