Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 2024 PostUTME registration is now open for candidates who scored a minimum of 160 in this year’s UTME/DE. The registration process includes several steps which must be followed meticulously to ensure successful application. This guide outlines the necessary steps and fees involved in the registration process.
Steps for registration
1. Access the PUTME Portal
Go to the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 2024 PostUTME portal at https://putme.oouagoiwoye.edu.ng/apply.php.
Please be mindful of this URL to ensure you do not visit a cloned website that could possibly scam you.
2. Create a profile
Use your JAMB Registration Number to create a profile. This is the first step in starting your application.
3. Fill out the application form
Complete the application form with the following details:
- JAMB Number
- Surname
- First Name
- Middle Name
- Date of Birth
- Gender
- Mode of Entry (UTME, Direct Entry, OOU PDS 2023/2024, OOU JUPEB 2023/2024)
- PDS/JUPEB Number (if applicable)
- Telephone Number
- Email Address
- Marital Status
- State of Origin
4. Review your information
Double-check all information provided to avoid errors, particularly your JAMB Registration Number.
5. Make payment
Pay the registration fee of 2000 Naira and an additional fee of 1000 Naira. These fees are mandatory for the completion of the registration process.
Important details on Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 2024 PostUTME registration
Application deadline: Tuesday, 27th August 2024
Fees breakdown
Registration fee: 2000
Additional Fee: 1000
Contact information: For further enquiries or assistance regarding the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 2024 PostUTME registration, candidates can contact the university’s admissions office through the details provided on the portal.
Final thoughts on Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 2024 PostUTME registration
The Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 2024 Post UTME registration is a crucial step for prospective students. By following the outlined procedure, ensuring all details are correct, and making the necessary payments, candidates can successfully complete their registration. Remember, adhering to the deadline and double-checking all information is vital to avoid any issues that might arise during the application process.