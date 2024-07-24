Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 2024 PostUTME registration is now open for candidates who scored a minimum of 160 in this year’s UTME/DE. The registration process includes several steps which must be followed meticulously to ensure successful application. This guide outlines the necessary steps and fees involved in the registration process.

Steps for registration

1. Access the PUTME Portal

Go to the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 2024 PostUTME portal at https://putme.oouagoiwoye.edu.ng/apply.php.

Please be mindful of this URL to ensure you do not visit a cloned website that could possibly scam you.

2. Create a profile

Use your JAMB Registration Number to create a profile. This is the first step in starting your application.

3. Fill out the application form

Complete the application form with the following details:

JAMB Number

Surname

First Name

Middle Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Mode of Entry (UTME, Direct Entry, OOU PDS 2023/2024, OOU JUPEB 2023/2024)

PDS/JUPEB Number (if applicable)

Telephone Number

Email Address

Marital Status

State of Origin

4. Review your information

Double-check all information provided to avoid errors, particularly your JAMB Registration Number.

5. Make payment

Pay the registration fee of 2000 Naira and an additional fee of 1000 Naira. These fees are mandatory for the completion of the registration process.

Important details on Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 2024 PostUTME registration

Application deadline: Tuesday, 27th August 2024

Fees breakdown

Registration fee: 2000

Additional Fee: 1000

Contact information: For further enquiries or assistance regarding the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 2024 PostUTME registration, candidates can contact the university’s admissions office through the details provided on the portal.

Final thoughts on Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 2024 PostUTME registration

The Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 2024 Post UTME registration is a crucial step for prospective students. By following the outlined procedure, ensuring all details are correct, and making the necessary payments, candidates can successfully complete their registration. Remember, adhering to the deadline and double-checking all information is vital to avoid any issues that might arise during the application process.

