Five Infinix phones you can try in 2023

In recent years, Infinix has become a household name in the smartphone industry, thanks to their innovative designs and impressive features. The company has had a number of offerings over the years, but for the sake of people looking for affordable phones with great features, we picked five Infinix phones from their Hot, Smart, and Note series for you to make a choice in 2023.

Those we’ll be looking at may not be their latest releases but they are quality with friendly price tags that should fit a normal budget range for a good smartphone. We will be highlighting the Infinix Smart 5, Infinix Hot 10 Play, Infinix Hot 12 Play, Infinix Note 10, and Infinix Note 12. These smartphones offer a range of exciting features that make them stand out in the crowded market.

1. Infinix Smart 5

The Infinix Smart 5 is a budget-friendly smartphone that boasts impressive features. It comes with a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 processor and has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also has a 5000mAh battery that provides long hours of usage.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low light sensor. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor that takes excellent selfies. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face recognition for added security.

Other features of the Infinix Smart 5 include 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs on the Android 10 operating system and has the XOS 7.0 user interface. Read 2023 updated specifications of this device alongside the Infinix Smart 6 and 7 phones here. The article contains the price range too.

2. Infinix Hot 10 Play

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is another budget-friendly smartphone that packs a punch among Infinix phones in 2023. It features a large 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a massive 6000mAh battery that provides long hours of usage.

The phone has a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a low-light sensor. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor that takes excellent selfies. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face recognition for added security.

More features of the Infinix Hot 10 Play include 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs on the Android 10 operating system and has the XOS 7.0 user interface. Read more on the Infinix Hot 10 Play specifications here and see the price range too.

3. Infinix Hot 12 Play

The Infinix Hot 12 Play is a mid-range smartphone that offers excellent value for money. It comes with a large 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and has 4GB of RAM and a 64GB minimum of internal storage. It also has a massive 6000mAh battery that provides long hours of usage.

The phone has a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a low-light sensor. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor that takes excellent selfies. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face recognition for added security.

Some other features of the Infinix Hot 12 Play include 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Like most latest phones, the Infinix Hot 12 Play runs on the Android 11 operating system and has the XOS 7.6 user interface.

Find more details about the Infinix Hot 12 Play specifications here, including the price range too.

4. Infinix Note 10

The Infinix Note 10 is a fairly priced smartphone that is packed with powerful features. It comes with a large 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and has 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. It also has a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The phone has a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low light sensor. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor that takes excellent selfies. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face recognition for added security.

As expected of most contemporary phones in 2023, the Infinix Note 10 runs on 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also runs on the Android 11 operating system and has the XOS 7.6 user interface.

Read more about this phone and its pricing here.

5. Infinix Note 12

The Infinix Note 12 is one of the latest additions to the Infinix family and is one of the most powerful Android phones you’ll find around in 2023. It comes with a large 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor and has 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It also has a massive 6000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The phone has a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor that takes excellent selfies. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports face recognition for added security.

Other features of the Infinix Note 12 include 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs on the Android 12 operating system and has the XOS 8.0 user interface. You can read more about this phone and its pricing here.

Final thoughts on five Infinix phones you can get in 2023

Infinix Smart 5, Infinix Hot 10 Play, Infinix Hot 12 Play, Infinix Note 10, and Infinix Note 12 are all excellent smartphones that offer a range of amazing features. From their large displays and powerful processors to their high-quality cameras and long-lasting batteries, these phones are designed to meet the needs of every user. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a more powerful smartphone, Infinix has you covered with these phones.

Share this article

Damilola Makinde Author