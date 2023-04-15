10 reasons to go for the Infinix Hot 10 Play

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is a smartphone that has been gaining popularity in recent times, and for good reason. In this article, we will explore some of the reasons why you should consider purchasing the Infinix Hot 10 especially if you’re looking for something in-between affordable and luxury.

1. Impressive display and design

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The screen is vibrant, and the colours are bright and clear, making it a pleasure to watch videos and play games on. The phone has a sleek and stylish design, with a glossy finish that gives it a premium look and feel.

2. Long-lasting Battery Life

One of the standout features of the Infinix Hot 10 Play is its long-lasting battery life. The phone has a massive 6000mAh battery that can last for up to two days on a single charge, even with heavy usage. This means you can use your phone all day without worrying about the battery dying on you.

3. Powerful performance

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is powered by a MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm) processor, which is a powerful and efficient chipset that delivers fast and smooth performance. The phone comes with 2GB or 4GB of RAM, depending on the variant you choose, which ensures smooth multitasking and seamless app switching.

4. Large storage capacity

The Infinix phone comes with 64GB of internal storage, which is considerable storage for all your apps, photos, and videos. If you need more storage space, you can expand the storage capacity up to 512GB using a microSD card.

5. High-quality cameras

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a quad-camera setup on the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low light sensor. The camera takes high-quality photos with accurate colours and good detail. The phone also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera that takes decent selfies.

6. Affordable price

One of the most compelling reasons to go for the Infinix Hot 10 Play is its affordable price. While affordable may be relative, its affordability lies in between those looking for something high-taste without it necessarily being cheap or pricey.

The phone offers excellent value for money, with its impressive features and specifications at a considerable price point. You’ll find it between ₦70,000 – ₦99,000 in online or walk-in stores.

7. One of the latest Android OS

The Infinix Hot 10 Play runs on one of the latest operating systems—the Android 10 (Go edition). This version offers a range of new features and improvements over its predecessors. The phone also comes with Infinix’s XOS 7.0 skin, which offers a range of customizations and features that enhance the user experience.

8. 4G LTE connectivity

The Infinix Hot 10 Play supports 4G LTE connectivity, which ensures fast and reliable internet speeds. This means you can browse the web, stream videos, and play online games without any lag or buffering.

9. Dual SIM support

The Infinix Hot Ten Play has dual SIM support, which allows you to use two SIM cards simultaneously. This is especially useful if you travel frequently or need to keep separate numbers for work and personal use.

10. Durable build quality

Also, the Infinix phone is built to last, with a sturdy and durable design that can withstand everyday wear and tear. The phone has a plastic back cover, which is less prone to cracking or shattering compared to glass backs found on other smartphones.

Final thoughts on the Infinix Hot 10 Play

Overall, the Infinix Hot 10 Play is a great smartphone that offers excellent value for money. It combines top features that make it a compelling choice for anyone looking for a budget-friendly smartphone that delivers great performance.

