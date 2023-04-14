Why Infinix Note 12 is still popular in 2023

The Infinix Note series is one of the brand’s high-end devices. Despite being released in 2022, the Infinix Note 12 is still making waves in the industry.

The Infinix Note 12 boasts a powerful performance and an impressive camera system, making it the perfect device for anyone who wants to stay connected and productive on the go. In this article, we will explore some of the key features and benefits of the Infinix Note 12, taking a closer look at why it’s still in high demand.

Design and display

The Infinix Note 12 has a sleek and elegant design, featuring a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen is stunning, clear, and has an excellent color reproduction that makes it perfect for gaming, watching movies, or surfing the internet. It also has a high refresh rate of 120Hz, which provides a smoother and more responsive experience when scrolling through your social media feeds or playing games.

In terms of design, the Infinix Note 12 has a slim profile and a lightweight body that makes it easy to carry around. It also features a fingerprint scanner on the side that provides quick and secure access to your device. Additionally, it has a triple camera setup at the back, which adds to its aesthetic appeal.

Performance

Another reason this particular Note Series may linger longer in the Android demand curve is its incredible performance. The Infinix Note 12 is powered by a Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) chipset, which is known for its excellent performance and power efficiency. This chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM, which ensures that the device can handle multiple apps and tasks with ease. It also has 128GB of internal storage, which provides ample space for storing all your photos, videos, and other files.

One of the key features that make the Infinix Note 12 stand out is its gaming performance. It comes with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which delivers smooth and lag-free gaming performance even for the most demanding games. It also features an advanced cooling system that prevents the device from overheating, even during extended gaming sessions.

Camera

For folks who are looking for cameras that can compete with high-end Samsung or Redmi phones, you have a sure bet in this Note version. The Infinix Note 12 comes with a powerful camera system that includes a 50MP, f/1.6, (wide) PDAF primary sensor, a PDAF 2MP, f/2.4, (depth) QVGA ultra-wide-angle lens. This camera system is perfect for capturing stunning photos and videos, whether you’re taking portraits, landscapes, or close-up shots.

The device also features a 16MP front-facing camera that takes excellent selfies and provides clear and crisp video calls. Additionally, it has a range of advanced camera features such as Super Night mode, AI scene detection, and slow-motion video recording, which further enhances its photography capabilities.

For video recording, you can shoot top notch videos with its Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama and 1440p@30fps video capacity for both front and back cameras.

Battery life

The Infinix Note 12 comes with a massive 5000mAh battery that provides excellent battery life. This battery can last for up to two days on a single charge, even with heavy usage. It also features 33W fast charging technology, which ensures that the device can be charged quickly, allowing you to get back to using your device in no time.

Software

The Infinix Note 12 runs on Android 12, which is the latest version of the Android operating system. This provides access to a range of new features and improvements, including enhanced privacy and security features, better performance, and improved user interface. It also features Infinix’s XOS 10.6, which adds a range of additional features such as Smart Gestures, Game Mode, and Multi-Window support.

Price

The Infinix Note 12 is competitively priced, making it an excellent choice for anyone who wants a powerful and feature-rich smartphone without breaking the bank. It offers excellent value for money, with its powerful performance, impressive camera system, and long battery life.

In Nigeria, you’ll be able to cop this phone for anything from ₦130,000 – ₦150,000.

Final thoughts on the Infinix Note 12

Whether you’re a student, a professional, or just someone who enjoys mobile gaming and photography, the Infinix Note 12 has something to offer. Though pretty high in price compared to the Infinix Hot or Smart series, it’s definitely impressive when compared to brands like Google Pixel, Samsung, Huawei providing the same specs.

