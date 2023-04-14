7 reasons to consider the Infinix Smart 5, 6, or 7

If you’re in the market for affordable smartphones that still deliver key features, the Infinix Smart 5, 6, and 7 are definitely worth considering. These smartphones are designed to cater to a variety of user needs, from entertainment and social media to productivity and communication. Here are some of the key reasons why you should consider purchasing the Infinix Smart 5, 6, or 7 series.

1. Affordability

One of the main reasons to consider the Infinix Smart 5, 6, or 7 is their relative affordability considering their specifications. These smartphones pack in a lot of features and performance for their price points, making them attractive options for budget-conscious shoppers. Whether you’re looking for a primary device or a backup phone, these 3 Infinix Smart series offer great value for the price.

In Nigeria, while the Infinix Smart 6 and 7 models are readily available on virtual platforms like Jumia and Konga for purchase, the Infinix Smart 5 series may be scarce on e-commerce websites. But you’ll still find them in physical phone stores.

The price range of these phones is as follows:

Infinix Smart 5 price range in Nigeria: ₦43,000 – ₦47,000

Infinix Smart 6 price range in Nigeria: ₦56,000 – ₦63,000

Infinix Smart 7 price range in Nigeria: ₦63,000 – ₦76,000

2. Large display

The Infinix Smart 5, 6, and 7 series boast amazing large LCD displays with top resolution in pixels. This means that you’ll have ample screen real size for browsing the web, watching videos, or scrolling through social media feeds. Their displays are bright and vivid, with good colour reproduction and sharpness. Overall, the large display on these 3 Infinix Smart series makes for an immersive viewing experience.

See individual display specifications below:

Infinix Smart 5: Type – IPS LCD, Size – 6.6 inches – 105.2 cm2 (~83.2% screen-to-body ratio), Resolution – 720 x 1600 pixels – 20:9 ratio (~266 ppi density).

Infinix Smart 6: Type – IPS LCD, 500 nits (typ), Size – 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2, Resolution – 720 x 1600 pixels – 20:9 ratio (~266 ppi density).

Infinix Smart 7: Type – IPS LCD – 500 nits, Size – 6.6 inches – 104.6 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio), Resolution – 720 x 1612 pixels – 20:9 ratio (~267 ppi density).

3. Long-lasting battery

Another standout feature of the Infinix Smart 5 and its 6 and 7 upgrades is their long-lasting battery life. The 3 smartphones are respectively equipped with a battery that can easily last a full day on a single charge. This is particularly useful for those who are constantly on the go or need a device that can keep up with heavy usage. With these 3 Infinix Smart series, you won’t have to worry about running out of battery midday.

The battery capacity for each is as follows:

Infinix Smart 5: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Infinix Smart 6: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Infinix Smart 7: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable.

4. Decent camera

These 3 Infinix Smart series also come with a decent camera, which is impressive considering their affordable prices. The Infinix Smart 5 for example features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a depth sensor, and a low-light sensor. There’s also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. While the camera system on this Infinix Smart may not rival that of more expensive devices, it’s still more than adequate for most users.

The Infinix Smart 6 and 7 cameras aren’t far off from the Smart 5. See their specs below

Infinix Smart 6: Primary Camera – Dual – 8 MP, AF 0.8 MP – (depth), Features – Dual-LED flash, Video,1080p@30fps; Selfie Camera – Single 5 MP, Features – LED flash, Video – 720p@30fps.

Infinix Smart 7: Primary Camera – Dual – 13 MP, AF 0.3 MP – (depth), Features – Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video,1080p@30fps; Selfie Camera – Single 5 MP, Features – LED flash, Video – 720p@30fps.

5. Solid performance

Under the Infinix hood, the Smart 5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, along with 2GB or 3GB of RAM depending on the variant. This configuration ensures that the phone runs smoothly and can handle most day-to-day tasks with ease. Whether you’re browsing the web, streaming videos, or playing casual games, the phone offers a solid performance.

Similarly, these 3 Infinix Smart series provide good performance compared to their prices. Their specifications are as follows too:

Infinix Smart 6: OS – Android 11 (Go edition), XOS 7.6, Chipset – Unisoc SC9863A (28nm), CPU – Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU – IMG8322

Infinix Smart 7: OS – Android 12 (Go edition), XOS 7.6, Chipset – Unisoc SC9863A1 (28nm), CPU – Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU – IMG8322

6. Ample storage

The Infinix Smart 5 comes with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, depending on the variant. This provides ample space for storing photos, videos, music, and apps. If you need more storage, the phone also supports microSD cards of up to 256GB. With the phone, you won’t have to worry about running out of storage space anytime soon.

Unfortunately, despite being upgrades to the Smart five, the Infinix Smart 6 and 7 varieties don’t come with any storage improvements. The highest they feature is 64GB with an option for MicroSD expansion.

7. Sleek design

Last but not least, the Infinix Smart 5,6, and 7 boast sleek and stylish designs that look much more expensive than they actually are. The phones feature slim profiles with curved edges, and are available in different colours.

For example, the Smart 5 has up to three different colours including Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Midnight Black. Smart 6 comes in Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, and Polar Black. And the Smart 7 is presented in Polar Black, Coastal Green, Iceland White, and Peacock Blue.

Their designs are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, making these 3 Infinix Smart series great choices for those who value both form and function.

Final thoughts on Infinix Smart 5, 6, and 7

These 3 Infinix Smart series offer several features and top performance for their affordable price point. From their large displays and long-lasting batteries to their commendable camera and solid performance, these smartphones are designed to cater to a variety of user needs.

