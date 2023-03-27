4 online stores to buy phones in Kenya apart from Phone Place

Kenya is a country with a growing demand for phones and gadgets, as more people realize the importance of technology in their everyday lives. As a result, there are many online stores in Kenya that offer a wide range of phones and gadgets to customers. Phone Place Kenya is one of the most popular places to shop for mobile phones and gadgets in Kenya. In this article, we will be providing you with 4 other reputable online stores to buy phones and gadgets in Kenya, apart from Phone Place Kenya.

1. Jumia Kenya

Jumia is one of the most reliable online stores in Kenya. They offer a wide range of products, including phones and gadgets. The store was launched in 2012 and has since grown to become one of the biggest ecommerce platforms in the country.

One of the reasons why Jumia Kenya is so popular is its competitive prices. The store offers some of the best deals on phones and gadgets in Kenya, making it a favorite among price-conscious shoppers. Jumia Kenya also offers fast and reliable delivery, with most products delivered within two to five working days.

Another advantage of shopping at Jumia Kenya is the wide range of payment options available. The store accepts payment via mobile money, credit/debit card, and cash on delivery, making it easy for customers to pay for their purchases.

2. Masoko

Masoko is another popular online store in Kenya. The store is owned by Safaricom, one of the leading telecommunications companies in Kenya, and was launched in 2017. Masoko offers a wide range of products, from smartphones and accessories to home appliances and fashion items.

One of the advantages of shopping at Masoko is the wide range of products available. The store offers a products from leading brands such as Samsung, Apple, Huawei, and Nokia, making it easy for customers to find what they are looking for.

Masoko also offers fast and reliable delivery, with most products delivered within three to five working days. The store is also said to offer free delivery for orders above Ksh 3,000, making it an attractive option for customers looking to save on delivery costs.

3. Kilimall

Kilimall is an online store that offers a wide range of products, including mobile phones and gadgets, making it a viable option should you want to try a store other than Phone Place Kenya.

The store boasts a user-friendly interface that makes it easy for customers to navigate and find the products they are looking for. Kilimall offers genuine products at competitive prices, making it a top choice for many customers.

One of the unique features of Kilimall is that it offers flash sales, where customers can get products at heavily discounted prices. The store also offers free delivery for orders above a certain amount, making it an attractive option for customers who want to save on shipping costs. Kilimall also offers a flexible payment system that allows customers to pay for their purchases using various payment methods, including mobile money.

Kilimall has a wide selection of mobile phones, including popular brands like Samsung, Huawei, Tecno, and Nokia. The store also offers a variety of accessories, such as phone cases, power banks, and chargers. Customers can read reviews from other customers before making a purchase, giving them the confidence to buy genuine products that meet their needs.

4. Avechi Kenya

Avechi Kenya is another ecommerce platform that specializes in selling mobile phones, laptops, and other electronics. The store offers a wide range of products at competitive prices, making it a popular choice for many customers apart from Phone Place Kenya.

Like most of the stores listed above, Avechi Kenya offers free delivery for orders above a certain amount, and customers can also choose to pick up their purchases from the store’s physical location.

One of the unique features of Avechi Kenya is that it offers a warranty on all its products, giving customers peace of mind knowing that their purchases are protected.

Avechi Kenya has a wide selection of mobile phones, including the latest models from popular brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Tecno. The store also offers a variety of accessories, such as phone cases, power banks, and chargers. Customers can read reviews from other customers before making a purchase, giving them the confidence to buy genuine products that meet their needs.

Final thoughts on stores to buy phones apart from Phone Place Kenya

Kenya is home to a thriving market for mobile phones and gadgets, and its ecommerce industry is constantly stepping up to serve the needs of Kenya residents.

Share this article