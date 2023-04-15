Check out the Infinix Hot 12 Play if you’re on a budget

In today’s fast-paced digital age, smartphones are no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Whether you’re a student, professional, or business owner, a smartphone is an essential tool that helps you stay connected with the world, stay organized, and access information on the go. The Infinix Hot 12 Play offers users a range of features that make it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable smartphone. In this article, we’ll explore why you should consider buying the Infinix Hot 12 Play.

Display

One of the standout features of the Infinix Hot 12 play is its large 6.82-inch IPS LCD display, which offers users a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. This display is perfect for streaming videos, browsing the web, or playing games. The size of the display also makes it easy to read text, view images, and navigate menus. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, which ensures that it is resistant to scratches and other types of damage.

Battery life

The Infinix Hot 12 Play comes with a massive 6000mAh battery that can last up to 3 days on a single charge, depending on usage. This is a significant advantage for users who are always on the go and may not have access to a charging port for long periods. Additionally, the device supports fast charging, which means you can top up the battery in just a few minutes.

Camera

The Infinix Hot 12 Play features a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The main camera produces excellent images with accurate colours, sharp details, and good dynamic range. The macro sensor is perfect for close-up shots, while the depth sensor helps to create a blurred background effect that makes your subject stand out. The device also features an 8MP front-facing camera, which takes great selfies.

Performance

The Infinix Hot 12 Play is powered by an Octa-core 2.3 GHz, a powerful processor that delivers fast and smooth performance. The device also comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable by up to 256GB via a microSD card. This means that you can store all your photos, videos, music, and other files without worrying about running out of space. The device runs on Android 11, which is one of the latest versions of the Android operating system.

Connectivity

The Infinix Hot 12 Play supports 4G LTE connectivity, which ensures that you can enjoy fast internet speeds when browsing the web, streaming videos, or downloading files. The device also supports dual-SIM functionality, which means you can use two SIM cards at the same time. This is a great feature for users who travel frequently or have two phone numbers.

Design

The Infinix Hot 12 features a sleek and modern design that looks and feels great in your hand. The device has a plastic back that comes in a range of colours, including Racing Black, Horizon Blue, Daylight Green, and Champagne Gold. The rear camera module is placed in the top left corner of the device and has a unique design that adds to the overall aesthetic appeal of the device.

Price

One of the most significant advantages of the Infinix Hot 12 Play is its price. Unlike Samsung or Google Pixel phones with similar specs, the device is priced affordably, making it an excellent choice for anyone who wants a reliable and high-performing smartphone without breaking the bank. The device offers a range of features that are usually found in more expensive smartphones, making it an excellent value for money.

You’ll get it for around ₦79,000 – ₦97,000 in Nigeria, depending on which online or walk-in store you patronize.

Final thoughts on the Infinix Hot 12 Play

The Infinix Hot 12 Play is a smartphone that offers users a range of features that make it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and high-performing smartphone. Its large display, long-lasting battery life, powerful processor, and excellent camera setup are just some of the standout features that make it a great device for everyday use. Additionally, its affordable price makes it accessible to a wide range of users, making it an excellent value for money.

