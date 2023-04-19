Why the 2021 Infinix Note 10 is still a hit in 2023

The Infinix Note 10 is a top Infinix smartphone in the Note series. It offers impressive features and functionalities with a luxurious feel that makes it stand out from the competition. From its large and vibrant display to its powerful performance and long-lasting battery life, there are many reasons why the Infinix Note 10 is a smart investment for anyone in the market for a new phone.

Its amazing display

One of the main reasons to consider buying the Infinix Note 10 is its radiant display. The phone boasts a 6.95-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which means that users can enjoy a smooth and immersive visual experience while using the phone. The display also features a high color gamut, which means that colours are more vivid and true to life, making it perfect for watching videos, playing games, or browsing social media.

Excellent hardware

In addition to its comely display, the Infinix Note 10 is also equipped with powerful hardware that makes it a great choice for performance-driven users. The phone features a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is optimized for gaming and other demanding tasks, and is paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128 of internal storage. This combination of hardware means that the phone can handle multitasking and intensive applications with ease, making it ideal for users who need a device that can keep up with their busy lifestyle.

Its long lasting battery life

Another key selling point of the Infinix Note 10 that bolsters its relevance in 2023 is its long-lasting battery life. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, which can last for up to two days on a single charge. This means that users can stay connected and productive throughout the day without worrying about running out of battery. Additionally, the phone supports 18W fast charging, which means that users can quickly recharge their device when they need to.

An impressive camera system

The Infinix Note 10 also offers an impressive camera system that allows users to capture high-quality photos and videos. The phone features a quad-camera setup, with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. This combination of lenses means that users can capture a wide range of images, from detailed close-up shots to stunning landscapes. The phone also features a 16MP front-facing camera, which is perfect for taking selfies or making video calls.

Its sophisticated software

One of the unique features of the Infinix Note 10 is its XOS 7.6 software, which is based on Android 11. The software offers a range of features and customizations that allow users to personalize their phone to their liking. The phone also comes with a range of pre-installed apps, including Google Assistant and Xshare, which makes it easy to share files and documents with other users.

A sleek and beautiful design

In terms of design, the Infinix Note 10 is sleek and stylish, with a slim profile and a glossy finish. The phone is available in a range of colors, including Emerald Green, Black, and Purple, which means that users can choose a device that suits their personal style.

Last thoughts on the Infinix Note 10

The Infinix Note 10 is a great choice for anyone looking for a top Android smartphone that offers impressive features and functionality at a relatively affordable price, especially compared to similar phones from other brands. It retails for between ₦120,000- ₦139,000 in Nigeria.

