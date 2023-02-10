👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A Bard AI Mistake

Meanwhile, three months after laying off 11,000 employees, Meta has hinted that it’ll be laying off more workers in the coming months.

Other CEOs who have implemented similar policies include Goldman Sachs’s David Goldman who took a 28% cut, Apple’s Tim Cook who took a 40% cut, and Nestcoin’s Yele Badamosi who took a 100% cut.

Also, Zoom—which experienced a 53% growth during the pandemic—is also laying off 1,300 workers as it fails to sustain its pandemic growth spurt. Unlike other companies laying off, Zoom’s leadership team is also taking a brunt of the downturn. CEO and founder Eric Yuan announced that he cut his $300,000 salary by 98%. while other executives would take 20% cuts as well. The executives would also forgo all annual bonuses.

In more layoff news, Disney is dreaming up a nightmare with plans to lay off 7,000 of its staff in new plans to cut operating costs by $5.5 billion.

QUICK FIRE 🔥 WITH EDIDIONG EKONG

Edidiong is a senior marketing executive driving growth for global fintech, digital entertainment, e-commerce, retail and payment companies in emerging markets.

Explain your job to a five-year-old.

I’ll ask the child to imagine that his birthday is approaching and that he wants to throw a big party and invite all his friends to come and have a good time. As the head of marketing, it’s my job to make sure everyone knows about his party and how much fun they’ll have there, so they want to come to the party, that way he will have a lot of happy guests and a fantastic birthday celebration! To do this, I may send out invitations to everyone he wants to come, and I may even speak with his classmates and friends to tell them how great the party will be, so they want to attend the party.

Was marketing a career you decided to go into, or did you stumble into it?

My introduction to marketing began in 2012 during my undergraduate studies in mathematics. I could have learnt computer programming like many of my friends, but I developed a deep interest in consumer behaviour, design, digital media and data analytics. I was curious about why customers interacted with brands online. During this time, I also enrolled on the Google Ad Academy programme where I built digital skills and got certified in analytics, search advertising, display advertising, shopping and mobile advertising.

Afterwards, while still at university, I joined a cloud computing startup, ShareQube, as a digital marketing intern. Since then, I haven’t looked back. Over the years, I have built my expertise and honed my skills, and I am grateful for the opportunities to work with tech companies of different sizes till today.

As the head of marketing, what’s one misconception people have about your job?

One common misconception that many have about my job is that marketing is just about creating ads, cute commercials and promotions, or that marketing is all about sales. While advertising or sales is a part of marketing, there is much more to it. Marketing is about understanding the target audience, developing content and messaging that will resonate with them, and creating a strategy to reach and engage them effectively. It involves conducting market research, understanding consumer behaviour, product development, branding, data analysis, and continuous testing and refinement. These are just a few of the other areas we cover to achieve business objectives.

Can you describe the difference between marketing, sales, and growth in your own words?

Marketing is about understanding the target audience and creating a strategy to promote a product or service, thereby creating awareness and interest in it. Sales, on the other hand, is about converting that interest into actual purchases, closing the deal and selling the product or service to customers. Growth is about expanding a company’s reach and increasing its market share and revenue over time; marketing and sales play a role in that.

Marketing helps to attract new customers, and sales is essential to close deals with those customers. All three areas are interconnected and critical to a company’s success but have distinct roles and objectives.

What (singular) achievement working with startups are you most proud of?

This is a tough question because, over the years, I have hit great milestones in my career. A singular achievement would be helping Boomplay grow from 8 million to over 47 million users in Nigeria. It was also great working on some of the biggest and culture-defining entertainment events and music projects, including Felabration, Tiwa 499 Concert, and Burna Boy African Giant Lagos activation, to mention but a few.

In your experience, which marketing hacks work and which are pure scams?

This is another tricky question because what works for one company might not work for another; there is no one-size-fits-all strategy. The best marketing strategies focus on the customer, provide real value, allow for co-creation and allow customers to define their brand experience. One hack that has worked for me is using the Bullseye methodology for marketing. This helps me zoom in on the best ideas quickly and cheaply through successive rounds of quick parallel tests. It’s simple, and it works.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

One thing I wish I had known earlier in my career is the importance of developing one of what I refer to as better products: people. By people, I mean building and maintaining relationships with colleagues, partners, and clients—or networking. A solid professional network is beneficial for growth and advancement; it opens many doors and opportunities and makes it easier to get advice and mentorship. People are willing to take a chance on you based on what a network of people says about you.