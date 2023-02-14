Hires ex-Swvl leader as Country Manager

Nigerian-born Treepz, a ride-hailing company that allows users to rent buses, SUVs and trucks, has expanded into Kenya. With this expansion, Treepz is now available in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and Kenya.

Founded in 2019, Treepz operates a vehicle rental service that connects vehicle owners with renters on its marketplace. Treepz also operates a corporate offering for businesses and schools where it provides commuting services for their employees or students.

Treepz says it was able to raise $1.2 million in the last 12 months which enabled it to finance its expansion into Kenya. Investors include GIIG Africa Fund, MoAngels, Roselake VC, Unpopular VC, Goodwater Capital and BKR Capital. As well as follow on investments from former investors including ShockVentures, Winston Limited led by the Lynch Brothers, Aston Investments and Novum Actus led by Clara Ogunsemi.

The company has hired Samar Patel as its new Country Manager for Treepz Kenya. Patel was Head of Transport-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service at Swvl, the Dubai-based mobility company.

“We are thrilled by the addition of Samar to our team and the launch of Treepz Kenya in Nairobi today,” said, Onyeka Akumah, Co-Founder and CEO of Treepz. Noting that it was made possible by the support of their current investors despite an uncertain venture funding scene in 2022.

In an email shared with TechCabal, Treepz’s marketing manager described the Kenyan expansion as supported of NASDAQ-listed Swvl.

In June last year, Swvl suspended daily intra-city rides in Kenya citing worsening economic conditions. But it continued operating Swvl Business which catered to corporations, organisations and private entities. As mentioned previously Treepz also has a corporate service that caters to organizations and corporations. The press release shared with TechCabal highlighted deals to ferry employees and/or students of Twiga Foods, Abacus Schools, OAK House School, and Diamond Trust Bank, with 20 other deals across Kenya expected to close in the near future.

