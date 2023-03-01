👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigeria’s new president

Lire en français

CRYPTO MARKET Bitcoin $23,793 + 1.36% Ether $1,653 + 1.59% BNB $305 + 0.44% Solana $22.57 + 0.57% Name of the coin Price of the coin 24-hour percentage change Source: CoinMarketCap * Data as of 06:00 AM WAT, March 1, 2023.





ELEVEN BUSINESSES JOIN MULTICHOICE ACCELERATOR The MultiChoice Africa Accelerator Programme has rounded up 11 startups from nine African countries which MultiChoice thinks are not just potential money makers but also have the potential to solve real-world issues with their tech solutions. Which startups were chosen? First up, we have Tupuca from Angola, a quick-commerce platform that wants to make shopping a breeze. Then there’s Taskmoby from Ethiopia, a digital marketplace and StarNews Mobile from Ivory Coast, a media-tech startup. Ghanaian social commerce platform Tendo is also joining, alongside Kenyan health tech platform, Zuri Health. Nigerian startups Dojah Inc and Crop2Cash are also joining in on the fun. Fintech startup MaTontine from Senegal is ready to revolutionise the way we handle finances. Finally, there’s Botlhale AI and Gradesmatch from South Africa and, Mighty Finance Solution, a fintech platform from Zambia. The first edition of this accelerator programme was held last December. In that edition, 29 startups embarked on an intensive virtual training course, followed by an in-person boot camp in Lusaka, Zambia. The most promising startups were invited to pitch to prospective international investors in Dubai. Similarly, this year, the accelerator will offer the startups training and investment opportunities to support them as they scale and thrive in the tech ecosystem. The accelerator is the product of a collaboration between MultiChoice Group; a Dubai-based business incubator, Companies Creating Change; EOH; and Galelo Africa.





SEND BY FLUTTERWAVE Receive money from family and friends living abroad in minutes this holiday season with $end. Visit send.flutterwave.com and do it now! This is partner content.

GUARDRISK TO INVEST $2.8 MILLION IN INSURTECH South African insurance provider Guardrisk has announced its R50 million ($2.8 million) LAUNCHPAD initiative which seeks to back innovative insurtech startups and scaleups in the country. The initiative will provide tailored support for each startup. This will include financial support through funding as well as non-financial support through business and technical mentorship. Support will also come in the form of finding the most efficient distribution channels to match individual venture expertise. Guardrisk will also partner with venture capital investors to co-invest in and support entrepreneurs in the insurtech scale-ups. Startups whose solutions are innovative and compelling enough to drive tangible and measurable business value will also be considered. “Guardrisk is by nature an entrepreneurial business, so we understand the challenges and opportunities that entrepreneurs face in building and scaling their businesses—and are nimble enough to help them navigate these, grow and develop products and solutions that meet client needs while simultaneously enabling convenience, flexibility and cost-effectiveness,” said managing executive, Xoleni Nxanga. “We are excited about the opportunity to partner and collaborate with entrepreneurs and venture capital investors to build a robust insurtech ecosystem that pushes beyond industry boundaries and uses innovation to solve real customer and business challenges in South Africa.” Startups interested in partaking in the initiative can go here.





CELLULANT’S NEW MANAGER Image source: BBC Cellulant, a leading digital payments platform in Africa, has announced the appointment of Ibrahim Gbolahan Aminu as the new general manager for its Nigeria operations. Per Ventureburn, he will lead the company’s efforts to strengthen its position in Nigeria’s digital payments market. Is Cellulant in Nigeria? Yes! Nigerian businesses, such as GIG Logistics, Perfect Trust Cosmetics, SimbaGroup, and Chicken Republic, use Cellulant’s software Tingg to keep track of transactions, reconcile accounts, and make and receive payments. Global companies such as Emirates, Bolt, and PepsiCo use the fintech platform too. In the past year, Tingg reportedly witnessed rapid adoption in Nigeria; its proximity payments solution, Instore, experienced 200% growth. Cellulant is set to expand coverage for its Tingg digital payment platform across Nigeria. Aminu, who has over 15 years’ experience in the fintech, banking, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical industries, will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations in Nigeria, and provide the leadership necessary to make this expansion happen.





IN OTHER NEWS FROM TECHCABAL Will CBN’s new rules on tenure limits lead to leadership changes at banks? Sasol launches venture capital fund for green tech startups.

OPPORTUNITIES The 100x Impact Accelerator is open to applications from impact-driven social enterprises that work across eight sectors including health, climate and education. Selected enterprises will receive £150,000 grants and access to LSE’s world-class expertise, plus a 12-week programme of bespoke support from experts and social unicorn founders. Register by March 10. The Jasiri Talent Investor Programme is looking for highly driven individuals with a history of achievement and/or entrepreneurial action who aspire to launch a high-growth venture. Apply by April 23. The Growth Africa Accelerator Programme is calling for applications from ambitious and committed entrepreneurs from Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia or Ghana with the potential to grow and create impact through their businesses. Apply now.