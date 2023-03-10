👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Fintech flock against fraud

In this article, Ngozi reveals that the only people who have to fear ChatGPT might be therapists .

But we checked, and like the belief that iPhones are better than Androids, it’s not exactly true.

Since it launched last November, every creative person, from marketers and designers to writers and journalists have been told the same thing: it’s only a matter of time before the AI service takes our jobs.

Have you been told ChatGPT will take your job?

The blowback from FTX is touching non-crypto companies as Silvergate Capital, holding company of Silvergate bank, announces shutdown. TechCrunch reports that the 30-year-old company faced a financial crisis after FTX’s collapse last year. The company is reportedly facing an investigation from the fraud unit of the US Department of Justice for its accounts which are tied to FTX’s holdings.

Unstoppable Wow3, a diversity and web3 education group, yesterday announced a commitment to educate six million African women on Web 3. ThisDay reports that the group has partnered with 19 companies across Africa, including Polygon Labs and Chipper Cash, to provide a wide assortment of educational streams, programmes, learning materials, in-person events, and online courses.

Swiss-based web3-focused VC firm Crypto Celley VC wants to make Africa a Web 3 powerhouse. Nodo News reports on how the firm is investing in Web 3 startups, building its own incubator, and organising events to boost Africa’s $127 million Web 3 ecosystem.

Be part of 5 women selected to join Moniepoint in various roles, getting mentorship, fantastic perks and the opportunity to join the company full-time. Sign up for the Moniepoint Women-In-Tech internship 3.0.

QUICK FIRE 🔥 WITH ZIKOKO

Zikoko describes itself as the amplifier of the voice of the Nigerian youth. The publication drives conversation and inspires what young Nigerians watch, experience, laugh and obsess over next, across pop culture, lifestyle, relationships, food, commerce and more. Much like younger siblings, Zikoko is now touting a website rebrand similar to its senior by three years TechCabal’s 2021 rebrand—come on Chelsea 😏.

Explain your job to a five-year-old

Zikoko tells everyone interesting stories about what young people are doing. If you want to hear about how cool kids are spending money, or what films your friends watch, then you’ll read Zikoko. But not until you’re much older. Like, way way older.

Okay, why are you here?

This isn’t how Quick Fire works. You’re supposed to be nicer. But, well, I rebranded my website. And I did it to stay fresh and relevant. It’s 2023. I want my website to reflect the new age of Nigerian youth.

What’s so fresh about your new website ?😒

We’ve organised all our content better. As a tech media company, you should of course know the importance of positioning. Our readers can now see all our categories at the top of the page. We also put trending articles on the home page, so they can see which articles are trending and get the hot gist faster. We know you can’t relate since you only publish boring news.

What else is new? Other than your snark?

We also changed how our readers can watch videos. It’s a lot easier to find our many hilarious shows now.

There’s a new newsletter widget too. We’re super excited about this one because instead of subscribing to all of them without knowing exactly what you’re signing up for, our readers get to choose and pick their faves.

Are you changing the type of content you offer? Like, you know, useful content?

Sigh. Our content is useful. There’s Naira Life, which shares how people relate with money. And Love Currency—stories of how people in relationships interact with money.

So it’s only money you talk about? Do you have serious conversations?

But, why are you such an old millennial? So money, pop culture and relationships aren’t serious? Well, we have Citizen to talk about politics and teach young people how it affects them. We’ve also got Aluta and Chill, talking about university students and their challenges. The Pop category won’t go anywhere either; we’ll never stop talking about Nigerian pop culture.

So why should TechCabal readers visit Zikoko?

We’ve got everything TechCabal often denies its audience of: fun! Besides that, techies will also find that Zikoko is at the intersection of how young people relate to the tech world. That’s why Hustleprint talks about young people and their quest for pocket-filling jobs, or how Abroad Life talks about people who have moved abroad and how they’re finding it.

Like TechCabal, everybody is welcome on Zikoko!