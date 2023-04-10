Despite what was advertised, the unspoken (in public ads and Twitter) case for crypto in Africa, was to get rich—and quick. Recent events are showing the cracks and will hopefully introduce some humility.

In the last three years, Africa has developed its class of crypto preachers who have joined the global refrain to sing the praises of blockchain money. Since Bankman-Fried’s Icarus Act, the trajectory of the crypto moon ride globally has inverted. And even in Africa, the love affair with crypto was mostly a ZIRP (zero-interest-rate phenomenon). That does not mean that the camel’s back has been broken yet. It just means that it’s a lot easier to call BS. Farcical crypto stories now fail to take in many of the formerly credulous. Except for the ultra-hooked.

“Many Africans have integrated crypto into everyday life,” reported the crypto-focused publication, CoinDesk in 2022. Coindesk’s source was a report published by Chainalysis, the crypto research firm. The report claimed that $100.6 billion in transactions were recorded on-chain between July 2021 and June 2022. According to Chainalysis, “Crypto usage is driven by everyday necessity, as opposed to speculation by the already well-off … especially in countries where the values of local fiat currencies are dropping, as we’ve seen in Nigeria and Kenya.” Any African can tell you that this is patently not true.

Crypto in Africa was supposed to have stronger use cases. Bitcoin could hedge against punishing and unyielding inflation in Africa. Crypto would protect users’ wealth as the value of currencies dropped. But more importantly, Africans could now “participate in the global economy” by trading all sorts of crypto derivatives and products. If you were enterprising enough—like the gentlemen who founded Wakanda Inu—you could even create and sell your tokens. Wakanda Inu, Africa’s “answer” to the popular meme token, Shiba Inu, has gone the way of all pyramid schemes, which is to say, the toilet.

Instead, Africa’s crypto path has been riddled with blundering regulation, an abundance of grift, scams and the like. And plenty of condescension from larger global crypto exchanges and figureheads, who talk fondly, almost paternally about the “global south” need of crypto while routinely offering poor service to African crypto users or outright denying them service. The result is predictable. More scams and grifts.

I remember sitting at a coffee shop two years ago, and discovering over a casual chat with my neighbour that she was in the early stages of creating a new token and she tried to recruit me. I joined her “project’s” Telegram group to witness first-hand the makings of a crypto “project”. Needless to say, her project, I forget the name now, failed to take off, despite vigorous campaigning by her and her foreign and local partners.