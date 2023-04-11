👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily – Kenya’s satellite launches today

Read this email in French.
For the first time in almost one year, bitcoin has passed the $30,000 mark! Bloomberg reports that this is the first time since June 2022 that the cryptocurrency has been so high. Some analysts say that a drop in liquidity, its 10-month low and market makers losing access to US banking rails provided by Silvergate Capital Corp. and Signature Bank could explain the rebound.
Hackers have stolen $13 million in crypto from South Korean crypto exchange GDAC. Decrypt reports that the stolen assets represent roughly 23% of GDAC’s total holdings, and included 60.8 bitcoin, 350.5 ether, 10 million WEMIX tokens, and 220,000 in the dollar-pegged stablecoin USDT.
An international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers. A CNN report reveals that a team of South Korean spies and American private investigators teamed up to track $100 million stolen in cryptocurrency, money that could fund North Korea’s illegal missile problem.
KENYA LAUNCHES OPERATIONAL SATELLITE TODAY
Kenya’s first operational satellite will launch today, April 11.
The Taifa-1—Swahili for “Nation-1”—will blast off aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
The satellite, tested and developed by Kenyan engineers, will reportedly be used to provide data on areas like agriculture and food security for Kenya, a country suffering a severe drought that’s affecting over 5 million people.
The satellite will also be used to develop Kenya’s technical capacity on the whole value chain of space technology development and applications.
If you’re in Kenya and you want to watch the launch, the KSA is inviting everyone to join them by 8:00 AM (EAT) at the University of Nairobi.
Zoom out: With the launch, Kenya joins 14 other African countries including Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria and Ghana that have launched satellites into space. There are also 125 new satellites being lined up for development by 2025 by 23 African countries. It is projected that Africa’s space market will be valued at over $10 billion in 2024.
ESKOM’S $10 BILLION VC FIRM FORAY
South African electricity supply company Eskom is charging up to explore venture capital.
Per Bloomberg, the company plans to invest parts of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund plans via venture capital to reduce its dependence on traditional investments.
The fund has about R185 billion (~$10 billion) worth of assets under management, with roughly two-thirds allocated to South African stocks, inflation-linked debt, property and nominal bonds.
“We are about to invest in venture capital, which is a subset of private equity,” said Phathutshedzo Mabogo, deputy chief investment officer of the fund. “We’ll start with the offshore development markets like North America and Europe. We’ve committed $100 million.”
Recent amendments to South Africa’s pension legislation allows funds to invest as much as 45% of assets offshore. For the Eskom fund, the share is about 30%.
Mabogo further adds that private equity and venture capital represent “an area of growth that could deliver decent returns without introducing too much risk in the total portfolio”.
IN OTHER NEWS FROM TECHCABAL
The Next Wave: Crypto’s quick-money promise for Africa is collapsing.
Written by – Timi Odueso
Edited by – Kelechi Njoku
