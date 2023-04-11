👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily – Kenya’s satellite launches today



Good morning ☀️





If you, like some of my colleagues, are not so excited to get back to work after the long Easter weekend, cheer up. We may have two more long weekends coming up in the next couple of weeks!

If the crescent moon is sighted early enough, we should have an extra day off on Monday, April 24.

Workers’ Day comes exactly one week later on May 1 so we could also get another Monday off. Let’s just hope the big wigs and Chief Execution Officers don’t offer video recordings or in-office karaoke parties instead of the actual reward of paid time off.

Anyway, there’s not much in today’s edition. Everyone, from investors to builders, took much-needed breaks. 👌🏾