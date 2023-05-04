The Internet Society Foundation (ISOC) has announced a skill development grant to support digital transformation in Senegal. The grant is tagged the “Strengthening Communities, Improving Lives and Livelihoods (SCILLS)” program. It aims to expand economic growth and increase educational opportunities by supporting individuals and communities to use the Internet more knowledgeably and skillfully.

SCILLS will allow eligible organisations in Senegal to receive up to $250,000 in grants for projects lasting up to two years. Organisations applying for grants must submit applications through Fluxx, the online grant management system. If a project and organisation meet the eligibility requirements, they will be invited to submit a full application. Application for the program opened on May 1, 2023, and closes by end of May. Accepted organisations will be notified in August 2023.

ISOC is capitalising on Senegal’s booming Internet Usage

Senegal has witnessed a boom in the number of people using the Internet. Per the International Telecommunication Union’s Data Hub, the country witnessed an 11% increase in internet usage over a 1-year period- 2021- 2022.

The Internet Society Foundation is seeking projects in Senegal that aim to capitalise on this expanding access by securing educational opportunities and/or supporting economic inclusion for underserved and unserved communities. This includes leveraging the Internet to increase access to high-quality primary and secondary education and improve learning outcomes; improving virtual teaching and distance learning methodologies and skills; building financial opportunities; increasing economic independence; and creating sustainable income sources.

