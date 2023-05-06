Google Voice and two other legal phone number generator apps usable in Ghana

Are you visiting Ghana from the USA and don’t want to give out your primary USA number outside the country, maybe for privacy reasons? You can generate a second one with these phone number generator apps.

There are several free phone number generator apps available. And the majority of them can generate both USA and Canadian numbers legally.

These apps can be used to make and receive calls, send and receive texts, and keep your personal and business calls separate. In this article, we will discuss 3 popular apps that provide free phone numbers.

1. Google Voice phone number generator

Google Voice is an online phone number generator service that allows you to make and receive calls, send and receive text messages, and forward calls to other phone numbers. It offers users a free phone number that can be used for both personal and business purposes.

To use the Google Voice app for a free phone number, you first need to download the Google Voice app on your mobile device from the App Store or Google Play Store. Once you have installed the app, you will need to create a Google account if you don’t already have one.

Once you have signed in to your Google account, you can select a phone number from the list of available numbers. You can choose a number from any area code you prefer, and Google will provide you with a list of numbers to choose from.

After selecting a phone number, you can use the Google Voice app to make and receive calls and send and receive text messages. The app also provides a voicemail service that allows you to listen to your messages and transcribe them into text.

2. TextNow phone number generator app

TextNow is a phone number generator app that allows users to make and receive calls, send and receive texts, and customize their voicemail greetings. It also offers a feature called ‘Call Forwarding,’ which enables users to forward calls to another phone number. One of the unique features of TextNow is that it provides users with the option of choosing a phone number from a list of available numbers or creating a custom number. The app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

To use TextNow, you need to sign up for a free account by providing your name, email address, and password. After signing up, you can choose a phone number from the list of available numbers or create a custom number. The app also allows users to earn credits by completing offers, watching videos, or inviting friends, which can be used to make international calls.

3. Sideline phone number generator app

Sideline is another phone number generator app that is designed for business owners and entrepreneurs who want to keep their personal and business calls separate. The app provides users with a second phone number that can be used for business purposes, such as marketing, sales, or customer service. It offers features such as voicemail, call forwarding, and auto-reply messages.

One of the unique features of Sideline is that it allows users to customize their voicemail greetings for different contacts or groups. For example, you can have a different voicemail greeting for clients, colleagues, and friends. The app also provides users with a web-based dashboard that allows them to manage their calls and messages from their computer.

To use Sideline, you need to download the app on your Android or iOS device and sign up for a free account. After signing up, you can choose a phone number from a list of available numbers or transfer an existing number to the app. The app offers a free trial for 7 days, after which you need to subscribe to a paid plan to continue using the app.

Final thoughts

As you can see, there are free and legal phone number generator apps available. And they provide users with a range of features such as voicemail, call forwarding, and text messaging. These apps can be useful for legal personal or business purposes.

However, you need to note that most of these apps generate USA or Canadian numbers and will usually require you to have an existing USA or Canadian phone number before you can proceed to generate one off their platform.

Share this article