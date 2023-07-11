TechCabal’s success at the maiden edition of the ReportHer Award shines a spotlight on its commitment to gender-balanced reporting

TechCabal walked away as the winner of the digital category of the maiden edition of the ReportHer Awards for gender-balanced reporting. At an event held in Lagos, Nigeria, Africa’s most important tech publication was cited for breaking barriers and making a resounding impact with influential articles and reports that have shaped industry conversations.

TechCabal’s win

Hannatu Asheolge and Ngozi Chukwu, two young journalists, were successful in their application for the ReportHer Award in the digital category for TechCabal.

Asheolge said she hoped the award would propel the tech industry to pay greater attention to women and their noteworthy achievements as they are an integral part of the ecosystem. She credits TechCabal’s win to a dedicated team of brilliant, diligent editors and reporters willing to write impactful stories. In a similar vein, Chukwu described the win as “empowering”, inspiring TechCabal to authentically shed light on the frequently overlooked narratives of women as “creators and users of technology”.

About ReportHer Award

The ReportHer Awards is a gender-balanced reportage award that recognises media organisations and journalists who actively report on women and gender-related issues, give them prime time and strive for gender-balanced coverage.

The award is an initiative of Women Radio 91.7FM in partnership with the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) and sponsored by UN Women and the Canadian government.

With over 104 entries across five categories: television, radio, print, digital, and journalist, TechCabal emerged as the winner in the digital category while Ripples Nigeria emerged as the runner-up.

One of the judges, Lanre Arogundade, executive director of the International Press Centre (IPC) highlighted that the judges evaluated various parameters, such as the inclusion of women as sources in the reports and the aim for equal representation of men and women in the stories.

Arogundade also added that they looked at “the extent to which the story uses data, cite sources and looked at presentation and effectiveness and the extent to which media institutions that submitted their entries, and journalists, meet the professional standards portraying women.”

For TechCabal’s editor in chief, Adrian Ephraim, “The awards may be new, but TechCabal’s reporting on women in tech is not. It’s good to see gender reporting acknowledged in this way, and we’re extremely proud of Ngozi and Hannatu who have spearheaded our coverage. Well-deserved.”

