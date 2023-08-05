Kenya suspends Worldcoin

The Kenyan government has suspended Worldcoin, a crypto project which is offering Kenyans tokens worth about $54 or KES 7,000 in exchange for their eye scans.

Senegal shuts down its internet again Once again, the Senegalese government has shut down access to the internet. If this feels like like déjà vu, it is probably because this happened twice in June. They hve also banned a really popular social media platform this time. Learn more.