Statista, a world-renowned market data provider, and CNBC, an American media company, listed seven African fintech companies—Flutterwave, Piggyvest, Kuda, MTN, Bank Zero, Palmpay, and Yoco—in their 2024 list of the 250 top fintech companies. The startups were selected from 2,000 companies globally.

The list, which also features global companies like Mastercard, Klarna, Flywire, and Robinhood, is the second edition by the Statista-CNBC duo—the first edition was in 2023.

The list was curated based on desk research by the Statista team and information provided by the businesses, such as 2023 revenues, year-on-year sales growth rate, and total headcount. However, it is unranked.

In the 2024 250 top fintech list, Nigerian fintech Kuda and South African Bank Zero were categorised as one of the best neobanks.

Nigerian unicorn Flutterwave, the Chinese-owned Palmpay, Partech-backed South African fintech Yoco, and MTN—for its mobile money service, MTN MoMo— graced the payment category.

Piggyvest was the lone African startup in the financial planning category.

