Kenya police seize Worldcoin equipment

Kenyan law enforcers stormed into a Nairobi warehouse and carted away equipment belonging to Worldcoin – the crypto project scanning people’s eyes in exchange for about $50.

Senegal arrests Starlink sellers After hitting the off-switch on the internet, the Senegalese government is now rounding up Starlink sellers, accusing them of illegally hooking folks up with internet. Learn more.

Sendy is in acquisition talks Word on the street is that Kenyan logistics startup Sendy is deep in talks with potential buyers. Learn more.

Vodacom acquisition of Maziv halts South Africa’s competition referee just blew the whistle on Vodacom’s game plan to snatch up Maziv, the owner of Dark Fibre Africa, South Africa’s second-largest fibre network operator. Learn more.