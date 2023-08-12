Read this email in French.
Editor’s Note
- Week 32, 2023
- Read time: 5 minutes


Editor’s Picks
Kenya police seize Worldcoin equipment
Kenyan law enforcers stormed into a Nairobi warehouse and carted away equipment belonging to Worldcoin – the crypto project scanning people’s eyes in exchange for about $50.Learn more.
Senegal arrests Starlink sellers
After hitting the off-switch on the internet, the Senegalese government is now rounding up Starlink sellers, accusing them of illegally hooking folks up with internet.Learn more.
Sendy is in acquisition talks
Word on the street is that Kenyan logistics startup Sendy is deep in talks with potential buyers.Learn more.
Vodacom acquisition of Maziv halts
South Africa’s competition referee just blew the whistle on Vodacom’s game plan to snatch up Maziv, the owner of Dark Fibre Africa, South Africa’s second-largest fibre network operator.Learn more.
DStv exits Malawi
Looks like the show’s over for DStv in Malawi. Multichoice is unplugging the service after a court order to cease any further subscription price hikes. .Learn more.


Slow internet in SA
The West African Cable System (WACS) and the South Atlantic 3 that connect South Africa to the global network broke. South Africans were left to juggle load shedding and internet speeds that move slower than a snail.Learn more.
Payday on Twitter for Nigerians
Several Nigerian influencers and X (formerly Twitter) Premium users were greeted with credit alerts, receiving payments of between $251 and $500 for being active on the platform.Learn more.
Safaricom finalises $257 million deal
Safaricom Ethiopia has bagged $257 million from the World Bank’s private investment arm for its greenfield telecommunications project.Learn more.
The African startups in Ycombinator’s summer class
Y Combinator has dropped the curtain on its star-studded lineup for the Summer 2023 class. There are three African startups on the list.Meet them.
Who brought the money this week?
- Nigerian mobility company Moove raised $76 million in an undisclosed funding round led by Mubadala Investment Company with participation from Blackrock and other undisclosed investors.
- Talents Arena, an Egyptian human resource(HR) company, raised $750,000 in pre-seed funding from UI investment.
- Egypt-based Bugaurd, a cybersecurity company, secured $500,000 in seed funding.
- FinMeUp, a South-African fintech company, raised undisclosed funding from SAAD and Blu Sky Investments.
What else to read this weekend?

