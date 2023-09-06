👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily-Leatherback won’t fold

Leatherback denies rumours of financial losses

Leatherback, a UK-based cross-border payments startup, has denied rumours of financial losses to SDQ Facilitators.

The company says that its bank accounts are fully functional and that all client funds are safe.

What are the rumours? The rumours, which have been circulating online, allege that Leatherback lost money to SDQ Facilitators, a Nigerian currency trading company and that transactions with SDQ Facilitators had exposed the fintech to an ongoing investigation that has left its bank accounts frozen worldwide. However, Leatherback CEO Toheeb Ibrahim has denied the rumours and said “It’s terrible and laughable.” Ibrahim claims that Leatherback has no relationship with SDQ Facilitators and adds that Leatherback’s accounts are fully functional.

Zoom out: The rumours about Leatherback are circulating after we exclusively reported that Float, a fintech company originally founded to help startups with cashflow management, dabbled into currency trading instead. In a series of transactions that eventually went wrong, the startup lost money and could not pay at least $6 million in client deposits.