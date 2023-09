👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily-A $2 million blueprint

Bolt to deploy $685,000 in Kenya for electric mobility

Bolt is expanding it fleet of electric vehicles in Kenya.

The taxi-hailing company currently has 40 electricity-powered bicycles (e-bikes) being used for deliveries in Nairobi. It plans to deploy at least KES100 million ($685,000) to include electric cars within the next 12 months.

Electric partnerships: Per Nation, the company will work with electric car manufacturers and banks to enable the financing of electric vehicles. This coincides with Kenya’s renewed efforts to embrace e-mobility; the country has set up a task force to develop a roadmap and potential economic incentives like tax breaks to boost the adoption of electric mobility.

Zoom out: As the worldwide automotive industry plans to transition toward electric vehicles, the Kenyan government has unveiled plans to roll out electric motorbikes across the country. Last week, Uber also launched an electric motorcycle in Kenya—One Electric— but is only available in Nairobi for now.