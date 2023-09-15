The Kenya government says these changes align with high fuel costs worldwide.

In the latest evaluation by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), fuel costs in Kenya have, for the first time, surpassed the KES 200 ($1.36) mark. With yesterday’s price adjustment, the new pump rates will be KES 211 ($1.44) for super petrol, KES 201 ($1.37) for diesel, and KES 202 ($1.38) for Kerosene per litre. “The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation,” EPRA said in a statement.

These changes follow the Kenya government’s decision to discontinue fuel subsidies and emphasise the influence of market dynamics on pricing within the country. At the same time, the changes are driving conversations among Kenyan citizens, who have taken to social media platforms to voice their concerns

about the significant hike in fuel costs, expressing their fears about the added financial burden. Some have pointed out that this situation punishes those who supported the Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza administration despite prior warnings. On the other hand, a select number of people affiliated with the administration have come to its defence , arguing that the recent price adjustments align with the global trend of soaring fuel prices.

Trade and industry cabinet secretary Moses Kuria has warned Kenyans of further fuel hikes in the upcoming months. According to Kuria, fuel prices within the nation will receive consistent increments of at least KES 10 ($0.07) per month until February 2024. Kuria said via his X profile, “Global Crude Prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes, anticipate a monthly rise of Ksh.10 in pump prices until February.” Assuming this will happen, Kenyans will pay up to KES 250 ($1.70) in fuel by then.

Three years ago, a litre of petrol cost KES 104 ($0.71). A few months back, it surged to KES 196 ($1.33). As of today, the cost has further escalated to KES 211 ($1.44). This represents a staggering jump of over KES 100 ($0.68) or more than double the price from three years ago.

Have you got your tickets to TechCabal’s Moonshot Conference? Click here to do so now!

Share this article