Kenya’s President William Ruto has named a new cabinet in a bid to end the political crisis that has engulfed the country since anti-government protests started in early June. Six former ministers from the previous cabinet were reappointed.

In a televised address on Friday, Ruto retained Aden Duale and Kithure Kindiki, his political allies, as defense and interior ministers, respectively. Ruto also retained Alice Wahome as the minister of lands and Soipan Tuya as the environment minister.

Former energy minister Davis Chirchir has been moved to transport ministry while former trade minister Rebecca Miano has been appointed the attorney general.

Ruto has brought five new faces including Debra Mulongo (health), Julius Migosi (education), Andrew Karanja (agriculture), Mureithi Miga (water), and Margaret Ndung’u (ICT).

“I’m continuing to take consultations across political divide on the balance of the remaining cabinet. Further consultations are ongoing after which I will announce more names in due course,” said Ruto.

“Additionally, I will be issue clear assignments for the new cabinet next week.”

*This is a developing story

