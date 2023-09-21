SRD SASSA appeal status for new 2023 payments

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) provides crucial financial assistance to eligible citizens through the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant. However, sometimes applications are denied, leading applicants to consider appealing the decision. If you’ve submitted an SRD SASSA appeal recently (January-September 2023), you are advised to check your appeal status now. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to check it. Meanwhile, if you use Postbank, read this as the bank recently confirmed all SRD SASSA funds disbursements.

1. Go to the SASSA appeal status check portal

Open your web browser and go to the official SASSA website (https://srd.sassa.gov.za/appeals/appeal). This is the primary platform for accessing information related to SRD appeals.

2. Enter your details

Once you’ve found the appeal status section, you’ll be prompted to enter your South African ID number, and cellphone number, and possibly, your appeal reference number. Ensure you enter these details accurately.

3. Check your SASSA SRD appeal status

After entering your information, click on “Send Pin” The system will process your request and likely send you a verification code. Once it does, enter it. Afterwards, the current status of your SRD SASSA appeal should be on display.

4. Review the outcome

The system will provide you with the appeal status, which could be one of the following:

Approved: Your appeal has been successful, and you will receive the SRD grant.

Denied: Unfortunately, your appeal was not successful, and you won’t receive the SRD grant.

Pending: Your appeal is still being reviewed, and a decision has not been reached yet.

5. Contact SASSA for further assistance

If your appeal status is “Pending” or you encounter any issues during the process, it’s advisable to contact SASSA directly. They can provide additional information and guidance on your specific case.

6. Keep a record

Make sure to document your appeal status for future reference. This record can be helpful if you need to follow up with SASSA or if you have questions about your SRD grant.

Final thoughts on the SRD SASSA appeal status check

If your SRD SASSA South Africa appeal status still reads “Denied”, you may need to re-apply. But it’s advisable to reach out to SASSA to look via any of their verified channels for support. They will tell you what you need to do differently to make your SRD SASSA application successful.

