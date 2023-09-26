👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily – EBANX banks on Africa

Share this newsletter:

Fintech EBANX expands to eight African countries GIF Source: Tenor EBANX, a Brazilian unicorn that provides payment solutions for emerging markets, is expanding its presence in Africa. The company initially launched in Africa in September 2022. Earlier this week, during its seventh Payments Summit in São Paulo, Brazil, the tech company announced its strategic expansion into the Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. This expansion allows EBANX to facilitate local payments for global merchants in these countries, bringing its total presence in Africa to 11 countries, covering Northern, Western, East, and Southern Africa. There’s more: EBANX is also expanding its payment services to more countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including the Bahamas and Jamaica. This increases its coverage to 17 Latin American countries and 29 countries globally, including the recent inclusion of India. Zoom out: In an interview with TechCrunch, Wiza Jalakasi, EBANX’s director of Africa market development, emphasised the company’s collaborations with multiple African payment providers and global merchants. In Nigeria, they offer bank transfers, card processing, and USSD options, while in Kenya, they collaborate with M-PESA, and in South Africa, they work with Ozow. They also work with global merchants in e-commerce, SaaS, and gaming, with a focus on the gaming sector due to its growth potential and cost-effective digital content production. This expansion provides African consumers with more payment options for online shopping, especially benefiting those without access to traditional banking services.

Government Kenya launches website for offenders seeking presidential pardon Kenya is using tech to help convicts find mercy. Through its Power of Mercy Advisory Committee (POMAC), Kenya has launched a website to allow offenders seeking presidential pardon to seek a petition. The platform will increase efficiency in service delivery and transparency of the organisation’s processes, according to Felix Koskei, POMAC’s chief of staff and head of public service. The four steps to redemption: The website, stylised as Power of Mercy Petitions Management Information System (ePOMPMIS) is already available for public use. Image Source: ePOMPMIS Site On the website, offenders seeking presidential pardon will complete a four-step procedure. First, offenders apply by filling out their details which include the prisoner’s number, petition number and name. Afterwards, applications are reviewed by stakeholders before being assented by the President. If an offender is pardoned, their petitioner will be notified and the offender will receive the President’s recommendation. Zoom out: Kenya’s new move is a first on the continent. However, some states in the US, like Alaska, use online systems to allow individuals to apply for bail or pretrial release. These systems often allow for electronic submission of bail applications and related documents. These online systems often reduce errors associated with paperwork and can often lead to fairer outcomes.

Telecoms Safaricom at crosshairs in IP infringement battle Image Source: Zikoko Memes Safaricom has its hands in hot water. A Kenyan high court has overruled the telecom’s bid to halt an intellectual infringement (IP) court case between the telecom giant and a Kenyan entrepreneur, Peter Nthabi Muoki. What happened? In 2021, Muoki approached representatives of Safaricom on a partnership to build a ”M-Teen account”, a financial product for teens and children aged 10 to 17 years old. However, in November last year, Safaricom launched M-Pesa Go, a similar product to Muoki’s M-Teen account. Upon learning about this Muoki filed for a court case and sued Safaricom and Huawei Technologies (Kenya) for copyright infringement. A $67.8 million compensation: Muoki wants compensation for profits obtained from the product. He has demanded a Ksh10 billion ($67.8 million) compensation for the infringement of the product. Zoom out: While Safaricom had sought to cancel the hearing of the case, the Kenyan high court will commence a new hearing between both parties on October 31. This is not the first time the telecom giant will be caught up in the web of IP infringements. Last month, after a nine-year battle, a Kenyan court ordered the telco to pay artiste Bamboo Ksh4.5 million ($30,000) for illegally using the artist’s songs to generate revenue.

Fintech Klasha acquires licence in Sierra Leone Image source: Klasha Klasha, a global cross-border payments company, has secured a financial services licence from Sierra Leonean regulatory authorities. The licence enables Klasha to commence operations and introduce its fintech services within the country, signifying its participation in the Bank of Sierra Leone’s Regulatory Sandbox Program. This will make it easier for Sierra Leoneans to send and receive money internationally, and it will also make it easier for businesses in Sierra Leone to sell their products and services to global customers. This comes three months after Klasha acquired a Money Services Business (MSB) licence to operate in Canada in June 2023. Zoom out: Klasha, now operational in six African countries, serves over 2,500 merchants and has facilitated more than 1 million transactions across these nations. This strategic move aligns with Klasha’s overarching goal of expanding its presence throughout the African continent.

Crypto Tracker The World Wide Web3 Source: Coin Name Current Value Day Month $26,400 – 0.21% + 1.54% $1,594 + 0.41% – 3.26% $0.16 – 9.89% + 11.95% $0.50 – 0.26% – 4.06% * Data as of 21:20 PM WAT, September 25, 2023.

