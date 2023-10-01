Showmax 2.0 is on the way, but the change has phased out Showmax Pro that aired live sports. It is also clear that the new platform will just focus on premier league matches. However, Showmax has a plan for the affected customers.

As of today (October 1, 2023), customers will not be able to renew their subscriptions for Showmax Pro package. This follows an earlier announcement of MultiChoice’s plans to revamp the platform. The new service has not been revealed yet, but those familiar with Showmax’s operations are already aware of a partnership sealed many months ago with NBCUniversal’s Peacock. This partnership will bring in new content and streaming technology to Showmax. The transaction saw NBCUniversal and Sky get a 30% stake in Showmax as the platform seeks to launch its first-ever overhaul in a competitive market already served by other platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

“From 1 October 2023, Showmax Pro will no longer be available for subscription. If you have an auto-renewal subscription, you won’t be charged after 30 October 2023, and you can continue to view until the last day of your subscription,” Showmax said in a statement.

What will happen to active Showmax Pro subscriptions?

Showmax is gearing up for its revamp, focusing on the premier league and Africa’s top football leagues. The current Showmax Pro will be axed by November 30, 2023, as part of this change. Showmax says that new pricing and features will be announced in due course. Current Showmax Pro subscribers in specific regions across the continent will be able to access live sports, live channels, and more through an exclusive DStv Stream and Showmax bundle deal.

The specifics are as follows: In MultiChoice-native South Africa, Showmax Pro will be offered as part of the DStv Compact Plus Stream package, available at the same price as Showmax Pro. Showmax nakes this offer better by including more sports channels in Compact Plus Stream (note the “Stream” term, as this is an online product unrelated to the traditional Compact Plus package using satellite signals). However, South Africans already enjoy a better deal with Showmax Pro as it streams Champions League matches, a feature not available in other African countries.

In other markets where Showmax Pro is available, existing customers will be transitioned to the DStv Stream package at the same price. This package includes all the content already featured in their version of Showmax Pro, except for Champions League matches. DStv Stream, previously known as DStv Now, is currently accessible in ten African markets: South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

“There are variations on what’s available in each country, based on the content line-up, local conditions, and currency fluctuation. As an example, Showmax Pro in South Africa included Champions League football while this wasn’t included in other regions due to licensing agreements. The DStv Compact Plus available to subscribers in South Africa is on par with what Showmax Pro customers had access to in this region, and includes events such as the Champions League,” Showmax explained.

Circling back, what is NBCUniversal Peacock?

NBCUniversal’s Peacock is a streaming service offering a range of content, including TV shows, movies, news, sports, and original programming. It has free and premium subscription tiers, with the premium tier providing an ad-free experience and access to its full content library. Like Showmax, Peacock also features original shows, live streaming of NBCUniversal channels, offline viewing, personalised recommendations, and compatibility with various devices. It’s known for its integration with NBCUniversal properties, including live sports coverage like premier league – which in the case of the new partnership with Showmax, will be offered through Sky Sports.

