How to buy Telkom airtime with MPesa 2023

Telkom subscribers can conveniently buy airtime using M-Pesa. And the process is very seamless and similar to buying airtime on Airtel using M-pesa. Here we guide you through the steps to buy your Telkom airtime using MPesa.

1. Go to the M-Pesa menu

To begin the process, access your M-Pesa menu on your mobile phone.

2. Select ‘Pay-Bill’

Once you’ve accessed the M-Pesa menu, navigate to the “Pay Bill” option. This feature allows you to make payments to various businesses and services, including Telkom. After selecting “Pay Bill,” you’ll be prompted to enter the business number. For Telkom, the designated business number is 220220. This unique identifier ensures that your payment goes to the right recipient.

3. Enter Account No. TELKXXXXXX

You’ll be required to enter your Telkom account number. This is vital to ensure that your airtime is credited to your Telkom account accurately. Your Telkom account number should be in the format TELKXXXXXX, where XXXXXX represents your Telkom mobile number.

4. Enter the amount of Telkom airtime you need to buy with MPesa

Enter the airtime amount you need. Double-check the amount to ensure it matches your bill, as errors may not be reversible.

5. Enter your M-Pesa PIN then send

To confirm the payment, you’ll need to enter your M-Pesa PIN, which adds an extra layer of security to your transaction. Once your PIN is entered, review all the details to make sure they are correct, and then click “Send.”

And that’s it! You’ve successfully bought your Telkom airtime using M-Pesa.

Precautions when you want to buy Telkom airtime with M-Pesa

Verify Recipient: Double-check the recipient’s mobile number to avoid sending airtime to the wrong person. Transaction Amount: Ensure you enter the correct airtime value to prevent overcharging or underloading. Secure PIN: Safeguard your M-Pesa PIN to prevent unauthorized transactions or misuse. Confirmation Message: Always review the confirmation message before completing the transaction to ensure accuracy.

