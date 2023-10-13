How to check Telkom data balance 2023

Whether you’re browsing the web, streaming videos, or using social media, keeping track of your data usage is crucial to avoid unexpected charges or abrupt exhaustion. Here, we will guide you through the steps to check your Telkom data balance. We also have an article for you here if you’re trying to check your Telkom airtime balance.

1. Using USSD code

One of the quickest ways to check your Telkom data balance is by dialing *188# on your mobile phone. After dialing, press the call button, and you will receive a message displaying your remaining data balance. This method is handy when you’re on the go and need instant information about your data usage.

2. Via Telkom’s self-service portal

Another convenient way to check your Telkom data balance is by visiting their self-service portal on the Telkom website. Follow these steps:

Visit Telkom’s official website

Log in to your Telkom account or create one if you haven’t already.

Navigate to the “My Account” or “My Telkom” section.

Here, you can view your data balance along with other account details.

3. Using the Telkom Mobile App

Telkom offers a user-friendly mobile app available for both Android and iOS devices. Download and install the app from your device’s app store, then follow these steps:

Open the Telkom app and log in.

Navigate to the “My Account” or “Usage” section.

You will find your data balance displayed there.

4. Inquire Telkom data balance via WhatsApp

You can also know your Telkom data balance by sending an an inquiry message to Telkom’s official WhatsApp number, 0811601700. Shortly after, you will receive a series of prompt that you can follow to check your remaining data balance.

Final thoughts on how to check Telkom data balance

Keeping tabs on your Telkom data balance is essential to manage your internet usage effectively and avoid unexpected costs. So, no matter where you are or what device you have, you can ensure that you’re always in control of your data usage.

